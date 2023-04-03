Summer is here and we are scrambling to find ways to remain cool. We can already anticipate that our days ahead are going to be filled with refreshing drinks and hydrating foods. During this season, many of us also gorge on ice-creams - although we don't always have the patience to make them at home. If you're seeking a quick and easy summer dessert, look no further. We've got the perfect dish for you to try: bhapa doi. This steamed Bengali sweet treat is a popular festive delicacy. But you can customise its flavours according to your liking. And did we mention the best part about it? You need only 3 ingredients to make its base!

How To Make Bhapa Doi At Home | 5 Delicious And Easy Bhapa Doi Recipes

1. Simple Bhapa Doi:

Bhapa doi can be enhanced with a wide range of flavours. Photo Credit: iStock

This recipe forms the base of the others. This version is only flavoured with a little cardamom (elaichi) powder. Chopped nuts such as almonds and pistachios can be added, but are optional. This dish doesn't even require sugar, as it derives its sweetness from condensed milk. But the main ingredient is hung curd, which gives the dessert a lovely creaminess. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Mango Bhapa Doi

Give this dessert the ultimate summer twist by flavouring it with yummy mangoes. Aam Bhapa Doi is a seasonal treat that you don't want to miss out on. All you have to do is add fresh mango pulp to the curd mixture while whisking. Don't forget to garnish the dish with some chopped mango pieces before serving. Watch the full recipe video here.

3. Kesar Bhapa Doi

This version is a traditional choice. Flavoured with saffron (kesar), this bhapa doi exudes an air of festivity. The delicate kesar lends the dessert a rich flavour and a light yellow colour that makes it even more appealing. To infuse it into the mixture, you need to just soak a few strands of saffron beforehand in a little milk and then add it to the curd later on.

4. Strawberry Bhapa Doi

You can make fruit-flavoured bhapa doi using fresh fruit puree or fruit crushes. Strawberry and orange are both great choices for bhapa doi. They also lend an attractive colour to the sweet treat. Remember to ensure that there are no lumps while mixing the fruit component with the remaining curds and milk.

5. Vanilla Bhapa Doi

If you don't want a very strongly flavoured dessert, just opt for a vanilla bhapa doi. All you have to do is add a little vanilla extract to the mixture while whisking. You can still retain the other ingredients such as cardamom powder and nuts.





We are already daydreaming of relishing this dessert. Don't overthink, just try it for yourself and see!