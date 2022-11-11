Let's agree, we hate getting out of the blanket during the winter season. On top of that, planning and preparing meals is a different ball game altogether. This is why we often end up having quick ready-made foods like cereals, bread-butter et al. However, having the same food every single day can be mundane and monotonous. Hence, we often end up skipping the fuss. Experts suggest, skipping meals, especially breakfast, affects our health negatively. It slows down metabolism and we feel a lack of energy throughout.





If you ask us, skipping breakfast is not even an option to consider. Instead, we should always look for recipes that are quick and easy to make and wholesome to the core. The internet is loaded with various such recipes; moreover, you can always go as creative as you want with the dishes. Considering this, we found you a recipe that gives a delicious spin to the classic breakfast food - bread. Here, we prepare a spicy mix of bread, masala etc for a fulfilling bowl of upma. What we enjoy the most is the fact that bread upma is loaded with flavours and can be whipped in not more than 15 minutes. Sounds perfect; isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and dive into the recipe.

How To Make Bread Upma In 15 Minutes:

Start with heating oil in a pan. To it, add onions, curry leaves, green chillies and saute. Then add chopped vegetables to it and cook for two-three minutes.





To it, add salt, turmeric powder and mix well. Add bread pieces to the mix and fry until the dish turns slightly crispy. Switch off the flame, add roasted nuts and squeeze lemon juice. Serve it hot and relish!











Click here for the detailed bread upma recipe.











