If you're living solo or swamped with work, finding the time (or energy) to cook can feel like a luxury. But you can't always depend on takeout or ready-made meals, right? So, what's the solution? There are plenty of quick hacks for cooking your go-to dishes without the hassle. If you're a Chhole Chawal fan, this one-pot recipe is about to become your new best friend. It's wholesome, delicious, and can be on your table in just 20 minutes. And the best part? You only need one pressure cooker to make it happen, which means way less cleanup later.

Tips Before You Begin

One-pot recipes are a lifesaver for anyone with a busy schedule, especially working moms. The only thing that requires a bit of planning is boiling the chickpeas ahead of time. But if you're in a pinch, canned chickpeas work just as well - no boiling required! This recipe is perfect for a quick lunch or an easy-to-pack meal for the day. Plus, it's loaded with nutrition and will keep you full longer.

Also Read: These Delicious Sides Are Going To Transform Your Plain Dal Chawal

How Do One-Pot Recipes Work?

One-pot meals are all about simplicity. These recipes allow you to cook a satisfying amount of food with minimal cleanup. If you avoid cooking because it feels like too much work, one-pot recipes are a great way to ease in. They're ideal for solo cooking or feeding the whole family. The basic idea? Toss all your ingredients into one pot and let it work its magic - no juggling multiple pans or pots. Ready to give this Chhole Chawal a try?

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make One-Pot Chhole Chawal | Instant Chhole Chawal Recipe

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pressure cooker and add jeera until it splutters. Next, toss in green chillies, grated ginger, garlic, and chopped onion. Saute until the onion turns medium pink or light brown. Add your spices and stir for 30 seconds before mixing in the tomatoes. Let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

Also Read: Move Over Regular Chawal, Try This Amritsari Wadi Chawal For Lunch This Weekend





Now, add rice, boiled chickpeas, and 2 cups of water. Seal the pressure cooker and cook for one whistle. Voila! Your one-pot Chhole Chawal is ready. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and paneer for a protein boost and extra flavour. Serve with Greek yogurt raita made with grated cucumber and carrot. Want the full recipe with all the ingredients? Check it out here.





Did you love this easy Chhole Chawal recipe? Once you've tried it, don't forget to bookmark our one-pot pasta recipe for another stress-free meal.