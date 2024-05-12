Chawal (rice) is an essential component of an Indian thali. While some people like to have it on an everyday basis, others, especially in North India, reserve the weekend for relishing rice. In some households, there is a ritual of preparing rice-based dishes such as rajma chawal, kadi chawal, chole chawal, etc., over the weekend. But this weekend, how about taking a break from these regular rice-based dishes and trying something different? Presenting to you - Amritsari wadi chawal. This unique dish is an absolute delight to indulge in and perfect to elevate your weekend. Before we get into the recipe, let's see what it's all about.

What Is Amritsari Wadi Chawal?

Wadi chawal is a popular Amritsari dish bursting with flavour. Spicy and chunky wadis are fried and then cooked with rice and a blend of spices. The wadis give the chawal a nice, crunchy texture in every bite and also add a kick of spice. It's simple yet flavourful and guaranteed to make your taste buds water. You can prepare this delightful dish for your weekend brunch, and it'll surely be a crowd-pleaser.

What To Serve With Amritsari Wadi Chawal?

To fully savour the taste of this chawal, we suggest you pair it with a side of refreshing raita. You can even enjoy some salad and any pickle of your choice along with it. Apart from raita, you can serve Amritsari wadi chawal with dal, sabzi, or even a spicy chutney. Also, do not forget to have some crispy papad along with it.

How To Make Amritsari Wadi Chawal | Amritsari Wadi Chawal Recipe

Amritsari wadi chawal is an easy-to-make recipe at home. The video of this recipe was shared by the Instagram handle @cookingwithshivangi_. To make it, start by breaking the Amritsari wadi into small chunks and fry them in a kadhai until they turn golden brown and crispy. Keep aside. In the same kadhai, add some oil (you can add ghee as well), jeera, cardamom, cloves, and bay leaf. Once they start to splutter, add chopped onions, ginger, slit green chillies, and fry well. Add salt and red chilli powder. Next, you need to add soaked basmati rice and the wadis. Fry it for a minute, then add water and let it come to a boil. Cover the kadhai with a lid and cook for 15 minutes. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Let the chawal rest for another 15 minutes for the perfect texture, and then serve hot. Amritsari wadi chawal is ready!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Make this flavourful chawal for your next meal and enjoy it with your family.