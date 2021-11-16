Crispy and firm on the outside and soft and moist on the inside, a waffle has always captivated us with its taste and texture. This classic American breakfast - which contains blocks full of butter, maple syrup, chocolate and other toppings - melts in our mouth with each bite. Usually enjoyed with both sweet and savoury toppings, the popularity of waffles in our country has risen so much that we can easily find a variety of them in any café or dessert shop. But if you are one of those who like to experiment and make things in the comfort of their home, then it's now time to whip up a waffle in your kitchen! Now we know that making a waffle sounds like an extensive task, but to keep things simple for you, we have a super easy recipe that requires only a few ingredients. Read the recipe below:





How To Make Classic Waffle | Homemade Waffle Recipe

To make this dish, first, take a bowl and add all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and sugar and mix. Now slowly add melted butter and buttermilk and keep mixing so that no lumps are formed. Then pour a ladle of this mixture into the waffle maker and cook. If you don't have a waffle maker at home, simply pour the batter on a grill pan and cook from both sides. Once done, you can add any topping of your choice and enjoy!

If you are looking to create a variety of delicious flavours in the classic waffle, then check out these recipes:

Here Are 5 Waffle Recipes To Try At Home | 5 Easy Waffle Recipes:

1. Belgian Waffle

This yummy waffle is different from the American style waffles as it has lighter batter, larger squares and is leavened with yeast. This recipe is filled with chocolate and is super easy to make. See the recipe here.

2. Coffee Waffle

If you are a coffee lover, this recipe is just for you! Made with the goodness of coffee and other ingredients; this waffle has a delightful taste that will make you crave more. The best part about this recipe is that it can be served both as a breakfast and as a dessert. Find the full recipe here.

3. Chicken Waffle

As the name suggests, this dish combines chicken and waffles that fills your stomach in an instant! In this recipe, first, a simple waffle is made, and then it is topped with fried chicken and hot sauce to amp up the taste. Check the recipe here.

4. Potato Waffles

This delicious waffle is made with boiled and mashed potatoes. This recipe makes a quick, easy and comforting breakfast for any time. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Egg Waffles

This popular recipe from the streets of Hong Kong is an absolute delight to have that you can quickly whip up with just a few ingredients. This omelette style waffle is a great dish to have to beat that sudden hunger. See the recipe here.





Make these delicious waffles, and let us know which one did you like the best!