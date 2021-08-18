Indians and their love for a crispy chai-time snack are inseparable. We like to munch on everything spicy and savory while sipping on our chai and that is a fact hidden from none. A quick look into our street food menu and you will know that crunch, spice, and flavours are the top of our must-haves for a dish to be an instant hit. While we do love dipping almost everything in a batter and frying it up, there are days when you want to go a little low on the greasy and oily ways, and for those days we found the perfect snack that is easy to make and will even last you a couple of chai session - The cornflakes chivda mixture.

We love a crunchy companion with our chai, even better if it is home-made

We usually resort to store-bought mixtures whenever we are in the mood, but why do that when you can make something much better and hygienic from the comfort of your kitchen itself? And aren't we always fuming about how our food is laden with chemicals and preservatives? Well, this is your chance to make a super-hit snack, with fresh ingredients, and with the shelf life of however long you want it to be. With just some basic ingredients and a bowl of cornflakes, this spicy crispy snack is ready to be munched on. Sounds interesting right? So don't wait for long and make this dish right away.

How To Make Cornflakes Chivda l Cornflakes Chivda recipe :

The recipe is so easy that all you need to do is add your entire ingredients one after the other, fry them slightly for a couple of minutes and you are good to go. No hidden methods or lengthy processes, just 5 minutes in the kitchen, and your snack is done. Click here for the ingredients list and the detailed recipe.





There you have it, a 5 minutes tea-time snack that is sure to be a hit every time you make it. What kind of tea would you like to pair this with, adrak chai or masala tea? Let us know in the comments below.