How To Make Jadi Roti - A Traditional Rajasthani Flatbread Served With Oodles Of Ghee (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 18, 2021 09:38 IST
Indian cuisine is a melting pot of various cultures and tradition of different regions. It boasts of an extensive range of regional cuisines that offer various appetising dishes to please our palate and soothe our soul. From the rich North Indian cuisine to the light South Indian cuisine - India has food to satisfy every palate. One such cuisine that boasts of royalty is Rajasthani cuisine. If you explore, you will find every dish here has a strong influence of the locally-produced vegetables, herbs and spices. Food in the Rajasthani cuisine is prepared using some exotic ingredients and follows a slow cooking process.
You will find various vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes in Rajasthani cuisine. While the Marwar region is dominated by vegetarian foods, Rajput diet predominantly includes meat (especially game meat). But what remains common across every sub-region in the state is roti. Every dish here is paired with different types of rotis to make for a complete meal - jadi roti being one popular bread option for all. Also called moti roti or biscuit roti, it is basically a thicker version of roti, prepared on direct flame. It is best enjoyed when prepared on 'mitti ka chulha'.
Due to its direct roasting process, jadi roti helps keep the nutrients of the dish intact and is often considered great for overall health. Here we bring jadi roti recipe so that you can easily prepare it at home on a gas cooktop. Let's find out the recipe.
For this particular recipe, we need atta, besan, salt, ajwain, hing, chilli powder and ghee.
We need to first knead the firm dough with all the ingredients and roll out a thick roti. Then heat a griddle and toast the roti till the upper crust is cooked. Now, pinch the surface of the roti and cook it thoroughly on direct flame. Smear ghee on the roti and serve hot.
Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Rajasthani jadi roti.
Always remember, eat jadi roti hot to enjoy it the most. Once cooled down, the roti gets tough and hard to tear.
Pair jadi roti with sabzi and enjoy a fulfilling meal.
