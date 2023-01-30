As soon as the clock strikes 5, we immediately leave all our work aside and rush towards street-food vendors selling delicious snacks near our office. And if you're someone who is working from home, we look at ingredients that are easily available in our kitchen to quickly rustle up something to pair with our evening cup of chai. Speaking of evening snacks, kachori is one such snack that is loved by all. This spicy deep-fried snack is crispy from the outside and is stuffed with a flavourful filling. So, if you're craving some kachori, here we bring you a lip-smacking Jodhpuri-style aloo pyaaz kachori that will elevate your tea-time experience.





Also read: Lachedar Kachori: Make Street-Like Crispy Layered Kachori At Home With This Easy Recipe





While there are plenty of kachori recipes to try out, nothing can beat the combination of aloo and pyaaz with aromatic spices. This Jodhpuri-style kachori is super crispy, flavourful and spells indulgence in every bite! Serve warm accompanied with fried green chillies and green chutney. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Jodhpuri-Style Aloo Pyaaz Kachori Recipe: How To Make Jodhpuri-Style Aloo Pyaaz Kachori

To begin, add flour, salt and oil in a bowl. Mix well. Gradually add water and knead to form a smooth dough. Cover this with a wet cloth and keep aside for 30 mins. Now, using a mortar and pestle, crush cumin seeds, coriander seeds and fennel seeds to a coarse powder.





Heat some oil in a pan set on low-medium flame. Add the prepared powder and saute for 2-3 mins. Add onions, green chillies and garlic, and saute until they become brown in colour. Now, add the chickpea flour and saute till you get a nice aroma. Switch off the flame.





To this, add red chilli powder, sliced onions, boiled potatoes, chaat masala, hing, sugar and salt. Allow it to cool for some time. Make small balls of the prepared dough and flatten them in your palms. Add 1 tbsp of the prepared filling at the centre of the dough and gently seal the edges using your fingers. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry all the kachoris until golden brown and crispy.











For the complete recipe of Jodhpuri-style aloo pyaaz kachori, click here.











Make this delicious snack at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. For more Rajasthani snacks, click here for some of our best recipes.