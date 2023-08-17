If there's one snack that we Indians can never get tired of eating, it has to be samosa. It has been our constant companion, during evening tea sessions and snack breaks with colleagues at work. Now, whenever we crave samosas, images of triangular pastry crusts filled with spicy aloo mixture instantly come to mind. There's no other possible image you would have, right? Well, be ready to be surprised, as we're going to introduce you to a variation of samosa that is not triangular in shape. And that's not all; its stuffing is equally unique and gives an interesting twist to the regular aloo samosa. It's called Hyderabadi Lukhmi.

What Is Hyderabadi Lukhmi?

Lukhmi is the Hyderabadi version of regular samosa. In the original version, the spicy aloo mixture is stuffed into a triangular pastry crust. This Hyderabadi-style samosa replaces the aloo with minced meat for the stuffing. And instead of a triangle, this one is square in shape and much smaller in size. The term 'lukhmi' means 'morsel' in Urdu, which signifies its unique shape. Lukhmis are literally small parcels of minced meat that are deep-fried to perfection. Typically, they are stuffed with mutton keema, but you may also find vegetarian versions of this popular snack. Lukhmi makes for a stellar snack to have during the evenings and for serving to your guests. Pair it with pudina chutney to fully relish its taste.

How To Make Hyderabadi Lukhmi | Hyderabadi Lukhmi Recipe

Start by preparing the dough for the lukhmi. For this, add maida, lemon juice, butter, salt, and water to a bowl and combine well to form a smooth dough. Cover and set aside for a few minutes. For the stuffing, heat oil in a pan and add onions, ginger-garlic paste, and salt. Saute for a minute or two. Next, add all the dry masalas, including haldi, garam masala, red chilli powder, and coriander powder, along with green chillies and chopped coriander. Mix well. Add the keema and cook until done. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and let it cool. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out into a rectangular shape. Put a spoonful of the prepared keema mixture in the centre and seal the edges nicely using a fork. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the samosas until they become golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

Try making Hyderabadi Lukhmi for your next snack break, and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.