Crispy, flavourful, and deep-fried, vadas are the epitome of deliciousness! This popular savoury fried item from South India is loved across the country. And with a variety of recipes and preparation methods, there is a lot to experiment with this dish. Usually made with pulses, flour or vegetables, you can give it any flavour as per your liking and indulge! So, if you also love having vadas as much as we do, then here we bring you a super easy and indulgent moong chilka (mung bean) vada recipe that you must try! As the name suggests, this vada recipe is made using soaked moong chilka dal. Soaked dal is mixed with various spices, ginger-garlic paste, and a few veggies. Finally, it is all mixed to form a semi-soft dough that can be deep-fried. Once it is fried to a crunchy texture, you can pair it with your evening tea or any side accompaniment to enjoy. Read the recipe below.





How To Make Moong Chilka Vada | Easy Dal Vada Recipe:

To make this dish, first, soak moong dal overnight. In the morning, drain the water and blend it till a coarse consistency. Next, add it to a bowl and throw in chopped onions, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli, pepper and salt as per taste. Mix this all well. Now add besan to this and combine again. Make sure that the consistency of this is coarse and not runny. Once it is formed, make roundels or give it the shape of vada. Then deep fry them till crisp. Take it out on a plate and enjoy these vadas with your tea!

For the full recipe of moong chilka vada, click here.





Make this yummy vada recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!