Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day. It breaks the overnight fasting period and replenishes our glucose levels, which are required to function efficiently throughout the day. Speaking of breakfast, paratha is one of the most popular breakfast foods. This flatbread is stuffed with flavourful fillings, oozing with ghee or butter. Be it aloo ka paratha, gobhi paratha or dal paratha, they all taste equally divine! Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious palak paneer paratha recipe that is ideal for breakfast.





Palak (spinach) is an excellent source of iron, vitamins C and E, potassium and magnesium. Paneer on the other hand, is high in protein and is loaded with essential nutrients. When combined together, they can do wonders for your health. Top it with a dollop of butter and serve hot with curd or pickle. This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul.' Take a look.





Palak Paneer Paratha Recipe: How To Make Palak Paneer Paratha

First, wash the spinach (palak) leaves nicely and blanch them. Now, add atta, salt and oil on a plate. Gradually add water and mix everything to form a smooth dough. Cover it with a wet cloth and keep aside for 30 mins.





For the stuffing, squeeze the water from the blanched spinach leaves and add them to a mixer-grinder to make a coarse paste. In a bowl, grate the paneer and add the prepared spinach paste. Add chopped onion, green chillies, salt, chaat masala, garam masala, cumin powder, mozzarella cheese and coriander leaves. Mix well.





Meanwhile, prepare a flour paste by mixing atta and water in a bowl. Take a small portion of the dough, coat it with atta and spread it evenly using a rolling pin. Place 2 tbsp of the prepared stuffing on the rolled dough and gently fold all the edges using the flour paste.





Heat a tawa on low-medium flame and cook the paratha evenly from both the sides. (Make sure to coat it with ghee or butter while cooking). Palak paneer paratha is ready!





Make this delicious paratha at home and let us know you liked it in the comments below.