Paneer is always a crowd-pleaser at dinner parties. If you're a vegetarian, you know the drill - shahi paneer, paneer tikka and paneer fingers are the ultimate party faves. But let's be real, sometimes you want to shake things up and serve something that'll leave your guests talking. Ready to level up your dinner party game? We've got a game-changing recipe that's about to become your new obsession! Say hello to Paneer Thecha Tikki - a flavour bomb of a snack that combines the richness of paneer with the bold flavours of Maharashtrian thecha. Whip it up in minutes and watch your guests go wild! The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a popular chutney hailing from Maharashtra. It is prepared using green chillies, garlic, coriander, and peanuts. This chutney is loved for its spicy flavour and can be incorporated into snacks like tikkis, kulchas, and even Maggi.

What Accompaniments To Pair With Paneer Thecha Tikki?

Paneer thecha tikki can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a variety of accompaniments like mint chutney, tamarind chutney or a dollop of yoghurt to balance out the spiciness. You can also serve it with a side of fresh salad for a more wholesome snack.

Is Paneer Thecha Tikki Healthy?

While paneer thecha tikki is a nutritious snack option, rich in protein and fibre, it's essential to be mindful of the amount of oil used in preparation. You can make it healthier by using minimal oil and opting for baked versions.

How To Make Paneer Thecha Tikkis | Easy Tikki Recipes

To make paneer thecha tikki, follow these steps:

Start by grating paneer nicely, then adding salt and black pepper to it.

For the thecha, heat oil in a pan and saute green chillies, garlic cloves, peanuts and fresh coriander.

Transfer the mixture to a mortar and pestle along with some salt and stems of the coriander leaves, and pound to form a coarse paste.

Add this mixture to the grated paneer and give it a good mix.

Shape the mixture into tikkis and pan-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the full recipe for paneer thecha tikki below:

Once you try this delicious paneer thecha tikki, we guarantee it'll become your go-to snack! Happy snacking!