Thanks to the south Indian cuisine, we have been introduced to umpteen stellar dishes that make up our list of favourite foods that we couldn't go a day without. For instance, can you imagine a life without crispy appams and the delicious chicken Chettinad? Well, we certainly couldn't! Although there are many takers for dosas and idlis out there, there is just one tiny issue that stops us from devouring these dishes every single day and that is these recipes seem to be a little on the lengthier side. But, if something quick is what you want, we've come across many south Indian recipe variations that may help you enjoy original flavours. One of the easiest recipes is murmurre appe.

Soft in the centre and crispy on the outside, appes are one of the regular breakfast or evening snacks enjoyed in South Indian homes. Pair it with chutney, sambar, or a chicken stew - these rice dumplings make up an interesting combination with almost all foods. Traditionally made with rice batter, this instant recipe substitutes rice with murmure (puffed rice). The consistency of the batter is made perfect by mixing suji and blended murmure together. Grease the appe pan with oil and sprinkle some mustard seeds to these instant snacks in minutes, read the recipe here

How To Make Murmure Appe l Quick Murmure Appe Recipe

Wash and soak some puffed rice for a minute or two. Blend with water to make a smooth paste. Add sooji and other ingredients and mix and let it rest for around 10 minutes





Prepare the appe pan by heating it and greasing it with some oil and mustard seeds. Pour the appe batter and let it cook for sometime. Flip and let the other side cook for the same time. Take off the mould and serve hot.





Try this easy recipe the next time you crave a quick South Indian snack. Let us know how it turns out in the comment below.