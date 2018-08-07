How To Pit Cherries Without A Cherry Pitter; Simple And Quick Tips

Sarika Rana | Updated: August 07, 2018 16:49 IST
Cherries are the new superfoods. They offer a host of health benefits. Cherries are one of those summer fruits that you wouldn't mind waiting for all year long. The cherry season lasts for just a couple of months, and when they are in peak season, they are sweet, juicy and irresistibly delicious. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, cherries have high medicinal values because they are rich in antioxidants, have anti-inflammatory properties, and are useful in the prevention of gout. They are one of the few fruits to contain melatonin, which can help reduce insomnia and jetlag and further encourage good sleep. Cherries can be used in puddings, salads, pies, ice creams, jams, cakes and various sauces. Basically, these tiny delights are not only tasty, but they are also a visual treat. Cherries contain pits that are inedible. If you wish to use cherries in your delicacies, make sure you pit them well.
There are two ways to pit cherries; one is to pit them using a cherry pitter and the other is to pit them without using the latter. Here's how to pit cherries without using a pitter; but first, how to buy fresh cherries.
How to buy and store fresh cherries?
1. The twist method
Take a toothpick, paper clip or a hair pin; insert whichever tool you choose, into the stem end of the cherry. You should feel it hit the pit. Now, twist the tool around the pit and pop it out. It will take a few cherries for you to get a hang of it. Don't lose patience, experiment a bit to find the right twisting motion that works best for you. There is a chance, this process may create some mess, but the cherries will taste as good.
2. The poking method
Take a chopstick, straw or a pastry tip and insert one of them into the stem end of the cherry and push it through. Ideally, the straw should come clear through the other end along with the pit.
3. Cutting out the pit method
Wash the cherries thoroughly and remove the stem. From the stem end, carefully place the knife and press down; stop once you hit the pit. Roll the cherry along the knife edge and finish where you began. Gently twist both sections until they come off the pit easily. Don't twist the two ends too hard, or you will lose out on the juice.
Here are simple and quick ways to pit cherries that you can use for cooking and baking. Now that you have learnt how to pit cherries without using a cherry pitter, experiment with these recipes and get going.
