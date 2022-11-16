It's a plain habit to keep a bowl of fresh curd next to almost all our meals. It brings a balance of flavours and freshness to the meals. Curd is a staple in all Indian households. Besides having it as is, lassi, chaas, smoothies, raita and kadhi are also made on a regular basis. And homemade curd is always preferred over packaged curd. While making curd in summer is no task, it gets a little difficult to set it properly in winter. Low temperature and absence of moisture in the air stagger the growth of bacteria in the milk mixed with culture to turn it into curd. But this doesn't mean that you should stop making curd in winter. Here we have a few easy tips to help you set curd just as easily in the coming cold days.

5 Easy Tips To Set Curd In Winter:

1. Use Warmer Milk

While lukewarm milk works in summer, heat up your milk a little more before adding a starter to it in winter. Just make sure it is not too hot but slightly warmer than lukewarm milk.

2. Set It In A Casserole

In summer, you have the liberty to use any type of steel or glass vessel to set curd. But in colder weather, using a casserole yields better results. Follow the same procedure of setting curd, but pour the ingredients into a casserole. The insulated container doesn't let the heat escape promoting bacteria growth.

3. Put More Culture

In winter, just double the amount of starter (set curd) to be added to warm milk. For instance, if you use one tablespoon in summer, put two tablespoons to the same amount of milk in winter.

4. Store In A Closed Enclosure

After mixing milk and culture, make sure to keep the container in a dark, closed place. The best place is to put it in a microwave with lights on. It serves as a properly enclosed area with just enough heart emitting from the light.





5. Wrap It Nicely

Another great trick is to wrap the container with a warm cloth to emit heat around the container. Make sure to wrap it properly to retain the heat.

6. Follow The Morning Routine

Since mornings in winter are warmer, use this time to set the curd. The higher temperatures during the day will help curd set faster.

7. Place In Warm Water

Pouring some warm water in a casserole and then placing your vessel with the ingredients also works wonders. Make sure to close the casserole properly so that the warm water remains warm till the curd is set.





Enjoy the goodness of fresh curd at home, even in winter. Try these tips and thank us later.