7 Easy Snacks You Can Make With Curd (Dahi) This Summer

As the temperatures soar and we approach the summer season, we start craving for cooling foods and drinks. Curd becomes a part of our everyday diet for its refreshing effect. Curd, or dahi (as we call it in Hindi), is one of the best foods to have in summer, not just because of its cooling properties but also for many other health benefits it offers alongside. Curd is an acclaimed prebiotic food that helps in flushing out bad bacteria and fostering good bacteria in the gut, improving our digestion system significantly. Curd is also packed with other nutrients like calcium, vitamin B-2, proteins etc., making it a nutrient-rich food.





We mostly pair our regular Indian meals with a bowl or curd or raita, but many people don't like the taste of plain dahi. For them, these snacks recipes made with curd could pose as a great way to include curd in diet.







7 Easy Curd Snacks Recipes

1. Dahi Bhalla

Dahi bhalla is one of the most popular street foods of India, and you can easily make it in your own kitchen. Deep fried and water-soaked urad dal bhallas are dunked in sweetened curd and garnished with chutney, spices and pomegranate seeds.





Dahi bhalla is a popular street food of India.







2. Kurkuri Dahi

This recipe churns out spicy, tangy kebabs made with hung curd, cottage cheese (paneer) and some flavourful spices. Pair it with mint chutney and serve it to your guests as a winner appetiser.





3. Spicy Dahi Tadka

A delectable tempering of onions, tomatoes, curry leaves and hot spices is made in butter and poured over chilled dahi to make a tantalising snack that will be loved by everyone who tastes it.





4. Bread Dahi Vada

Give an interesting twist to your usual dahi vada by adding bread crumbs and cottage cheese (paneer) to it. Fry the vadas and douse them in a pool of curd and sprinkle some spices and enjoy this cooling evening snack.





5. Dahi Lasooni Chicken

Chicken marinated in fresh curd and grilled over charcoal - sounds mouth-watering already. Right? This is a perfect summer snack for chicken lovers.





Juicy chicken marinated in fresh curd makes for a great snack.











6. Dahi Anjeer Ke Kebab

Dahi ke kebabs get a makeover with this recipe. Cottage cheese, hung curd and figs (anjeer) are combined to make these succulent kebabs that will burst out a font of flavour with every bite.





7. Dahi Pakodi

First pakodi is made wuth dhuli moong dal, and then it is smeared with oodles of dahi, which is spiced with some common Indian spices.





Bask in the freshness of curd in these delicious summer-special curd snacks. Try these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.









