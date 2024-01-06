Nothing works better for egg lovers than a flavourful egg curry. It doesn't take much time to prepare, is quite wholesome, and is also high in protein. What fascinates us the most about egg curry is that you can experiment with it in numerous ways as well. If you wish to have a lighter version of it, you can reduce the amount of cream you add. And it still tastes just as good. But if you're on the other end of the spectrum and want to make it indulgent, then you can do so by adding extra cream. In this article, we'll be introducing you to one such version of the classic egg curry: Hyderabadi egg malai curry. It's quite indulgent and something that every egg lover must try. Without waiting any further, let's get straight into the recipe.

What Is So Special About Hyderabadi Egg Malai Curry?

This Hyderabadi egg curry has malai (cream) as its key ingredient. It's what gives this curry a smooth and creamy texture. Traditionally, the base of egg curry is made using tomatoes. But in this one, it is prepared with coriander leaves. This not only gives it a unique flavour but also colour. It has a vibrant green colour instead of the usual orange. Prepare this egg curry for your next get-together, and we are sure your guests are going to be impressed. Hyderabadi egg malai curry tastes best when paired with roti, naan, paratha, or steamed rice.

Hyderabadi Egg Malai Curry Recipe | How To Make Hyderabadi Egg Malai Curry

This recipe for Hyderabadi egg malai curry was shared on the Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen. To make it, start by adding onions, coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, and green chillies to a mixer grinder and grind to form a smooth paste. Heat some oil in a pan and add jeera, cinnamon, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Once they start to splutter, add in the ground coriander paste, mix well, and cook for 10 minutes. After this, add haldi powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt. Whisk the fresh curd nicely and add it to the pan. Give it a nice stir and cook for a few minutes. Now, pour some water into the gravy, cover with a lid, and simmer it for 10 to 15 minutes. Slit the boiled eggs, add them to the curry, and cook again. Top it with a drizzle of fresh cream and a garnish of fresh coriander leaves. Your Hyderabadi egg malai curry is ready to be served!

If you're in the mood for an indulgent egg curry, then this Hyderabadi malai egg curry is the answer. It's super easy to make and will be an instant hit with your family.