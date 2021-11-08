Let's agree, there's something exceptional about French fries that invariably draws people's attention in any part of the world. This iconic snack is one of the most-loved potato dishes. And the best part is this humble dish is loved by all age groups, some people like to have it as is, others may like to have it as sides with burgers, wraps, sandwiches and more. Since culinary is all about nurturing creativity, several chefs, home chefs, food experts started experimenting with their fries, preparing them with different ingredients. For instance, poha fries, idli fries, sweet potato (Shakar Kandi) fries and many more.





Also Read: Aloo Chaat, Aloo Pakora And More - 7 Easy Aloo Snacks To Make At Home





If you happen to be one of those who has a thing for crispy, crunchy and delectable fries and can munch on it in almost any form, then this article is for you. Here we bring you a wide variety of fries that are not only finger-licking good but also quite filling. So, without any further ado, let's get started with the list. Take a look.

Here's A List Of 5 Unique Fries For You To Try From:

1. Idli Fries

Let's hit the list with this one. Soft, spongy and filling, idli is one of the most versatile dishes in south Indian cuisine. Ever thought it would take fries like a makeover? Well, this new version of idli will definitely leave you drooling as it is one-of-a-kind. So, the next time you have some leftover idlis, try making this unique snack. Here's the recipe for you.

2. Poha Fries

Next up is this super delectable and crispy poha fries. Remember the time when the internet went all gaga over this creativity? Well, for us the hype is real. This poha fries recipe is not only delicious but also super easy and quick to make. All you need is some poha (flattened rice), oil to fry and of course some spices to make them even more delicious. Find the full recipe here.

3. Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi) Fries

As compared to potatoes, sweet potatoes are less starchy- they have a distinct, mild sweet taste that goes well with any kind of ingredients. This recipe of sweet potatoes is something more edgy and unique. Pair it up with your favourite dip and enjoy the perfect sweet and tangy flavour. For making it a healthier version, you can also bake it instead of frying. Watch the recipe video here.

4. Polenta Chilli Fries

Now here comes a fiery version of fries. This fries recipe is made with coarsely or finely ground yellow or white maize (cornmeal) and vegetable stock. It is then dipped in a parmesan, pepper and chilli flakes batter and fried until the potatoes turn golden and crispy to perfection. Here's the recipe for you.

5. Baked Carrot Fries

This dish is healthy and delicious side dish to satiate your French fries cravings without any guilt. It is entirely made with carrot, drizzled with olive oil and baked until crisp. This recipe is not only healthy but also very easy and quick to make. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Enjoy the beautiful winter season with these fries recipes along with your evening cup of tea or coffee and let us know which fries recipe turned out to be a hit amongst all. Happy Snacking!



