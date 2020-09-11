5 Food Hacks to Manage Weight and Boost Immunity

These expert tips will help immunity and weight loss both.

The conversations around immunity are endless and more so since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. While the immune system defends the body against bacteria, and viruses that appear foreign and harmful, it is of optimum necessity to keep your immunity levels healthy to be guarded against diseases.





Eating right and maintaining a balanced lifestyle are essentially the bedrock of illness prevention and in the last few months most of us have adopted a dose of self-care to keep oneself healthy and lively. Although sleeping well, managing stress and exercising regularly are key measures to improve immunity, eating wholesome and nutritious is essential in building a strong and healthy body. Similarly, the diet must consist of foods that not only help boost immunity but also help you manage weight as you continue to navigate the era of working from home and staying indoors for most part of the day.





Here is a list of food hacks that are easy to include in the diet and will serve the purpose of improving immunity while keeping weight in check





1. Add Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil To Coffee And Smoothies





This superfood is vegan friendly and has myriad health benefits that includes weight management and is an immunity booster. Add two teaspoons of VCNO on your smoothie or salad bowl as a topping, it can also be added to a cup of morning coffee. Virgin coconut oil can also be used in cooking, sautéing and baking especially vegan desserts. Some might even prefer to take 2 teaspoons for direct consumption every morning for an energetic start to the day.

Coconut oil can be a great cleanser for the body.

2. Make Chutneys And Dips With Garlic





Packed with immune-enhancing effects, garlic is a potent antimicrobial agent than can be consumed raw or added to homemade chutneys and dips. With antiviral and antioxidant properties, garlic is a great immune booster that can be added on as a flavorful alternative to cooked foods.





3. Apple Cider Vinegar + Water = Healthy Potion





Consumption of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) helps you feel fuller, preventing you from overeating. ACV contains chlorogenic acid, an antioxidant which has shown to lower visceral fat. Simply taking 1-2 tablespoons in water before a meal is useful in preventing metabolic syndrome by reducing obesity and manage weight.





Apple cider vinegar also helps in weight loss.

4. Cinnamon Powder Over Fruits





Cinnamon is a superfood found in every kitchen that can be used as a coating for smoothies, milkshakes, in a cup of green tea or also over freshly cut fruits. About 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of freshly pound cinnamon is effective to help you in managing weight and boost immunity naturally.





5. A Pinch Of Turmeric In Milk





India's golden spice is a powerful antioxidant that is very commonly added to all curry preparations. Apart from daily cooking, turmeric milk or Haldi Milk is a great immunity boosting drink that soothes a sore throat or common cold.





Turmeric milk has been known to boost immunity since times immemorial.

It is important to remember that building a strong immunity and successfully managing weight cannot be achieved overnight, it transpires over a good period of time. Therefore, incorporating foods in recommended amounts that are easily available at home or on the shelf is important while setting these health goals and maintain them will help you achieve your desired goals!





Disclaimer:





The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.







