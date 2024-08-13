We're all getting ready in our own way to celebrate Independence Day and the 78th year of freedom. But let's be honest, it's not just about waving the tri-colour - it's also a prime excuse to enjoy a long weekend! With a bit of freedom and a whole lot of fun, this is your perfect chance to make the most of it with your crew. Take a break from the usual grind and dive into some activities that'll make your weekend lit. Stuck on how to celebrate India (and your) freedom with your friends? You're in the right spot! Check out these 5 cool ways to rock the Independence Day 2024 long weekend with your friends!





Also Read: Independence Day 2024: These 7 Quick And Easy Snacks Will Make Your Day

Enjoy a wholesome picnic with your friends.

Photo Credit: Pexels



Here Are 5 Fun Ways To Enjoy The Long Weekend With Your Friends:

1. Go To A Picnic

There is something extremely relaxing and pleasant about old-fashioned picnics. This Independence Day, grab your picnic basket, fill it with tasty snacks, and head to a nearby park. To add a fun twist to your day, make it a flag-color-themed dress code. Lay down your mats and let the conversations flow as you soak in the fresh air. Pair this special time with mouthwatering tri-coloured snacks. Looking for some easy tri-coloured recipes? Click here for some delectable and beginner-friendly options.

2. Weekend Getaway

Why not use this long weekend to explore a new place? There are several places near Delhi which can serve as short weekend trips on this long weekend. Pack your bags, fuel up your car, and hit the road for a mini-adventure. Whether it's a quaint hill station or even a nearby city, a change of scenery is always refreshing. Drive down to Shimla, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mussoorie, or even Chandigarh for an eventful weekend. Want to know what you can do there? Click here for a simple yet delightful guide.

3. Cook For Your Friends

Roll up your sleeves and channel your inner chef this long weekend. Whip up some delectable dishes for your friends. Cooking together is a fantastic way to bond and the best part? You all get to enjoy delicious food afterwards! In fact, give your traditional and international recipes a tri-coloured twist to celebrate India's independence. Set the table with some lighted candles and beautiful cutlery to fill your home with a cosy and friendly vibe. Looking for some easy tri-coloured recipes? Don't worry and click here!

Watch your favourite movies with friends.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Netflix and Chill

If you and your friends are in the mood for something low-key, then a Netflix marathon is the way to go! Create a list of patriotic movies and series and binge-watch it with your friends. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and let the binge-watching begin. Watch Bollywood classics like Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, Uri, Border, Swades, Chak De India, etc. and enjoy quality time with your friends.

5. Games Night

When was the last time you had a fun game night with your friends? This Independence Day long weekend, turn your living room into a battlefield of fun with a themed game night. Whether it's board games, card games, or even a trivia challenge, a friendly little competition harms no one. To keep it Independence Day-centric, add India-themed games and quizzes. How about some desi dumb charades or a rapid-fire quiz on India's independence? To add to this vibe, decorate the space with tri-coloured balloons and frills and let the games begin!





Also Read: Independence Day 2024: Try These Independence Day Special Desserts At Home To Ring In The Celebrations!