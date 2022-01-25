Indian dhabas have the talent to make almost anything and everything delicious. It is why people even relish something as simple as dal and roti in a dhaba. Whenever we go on road trips, all we do is look forward to stopping at a dhaba and eating the delicious food! But why should we stop ourselves from indulging in mouth-watering dhaba food just because we can't go to a dhaba?! To satisfy our dhaba cravings, we have found out the recipe of a classic dhaba style dish and it is none other than dhaba-style fish curry! Indulge in the masaledaar delights of dhaba with this delicious fish curry.





Fish is often considered a delicacy in food due to its rare availability and its distinct texture and flavour. While all non-vegetarians may not relish fish, the ones that do swear by their love for fish! With this dhaba-style fish recipe, you shall get the best of dhaba food and fish in one delicious curry.

Dhaba-Style Fish Curry Recipe: How To Make This Spicy Fish Curry At Home

Marinate the fish in spices for 30 minutes. Set it aside. Grind a fine paste of onions, tomatoes, ginger and garlic. Shallow fry the marinated fish. Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and green chillies. Once they crackle, pour the paste and fry it till the oil separates. Now add all the desi spices and give it a good mix. Pour water to make a thick gravy and add the fried fish to it. Cook the gravy till the fried fish absorbs the flavours.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Dhaba-Style Fish Curry.





Pair this dhaba-style fish curry with steamed rice or tandoori roti and you shall get a party on a plate!





Sounds easy, right?! Make this wholesome and masaledaar fish curry and surprise your family with this delicious dish. do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.




