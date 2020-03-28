Indian Cooking Tips: Amp Up Your Weekend Lunch Menu With ‘Dim Shorshe’ (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights Storing eggs is an easier job than getting fish

Egg has several nutritional values

Dim shorshe can be a delicious alternative to sorshe mach

'Shorshe mach' or fish in mustard sauce is a classic dish in Bengali cuisine. 'Shorshe mach' with steamed rice is something that no fish-lover can say no to. But in this current situation of lockdowns and isolation in the wake of Covid-19 threats, getting any kind of food item or grocery have become a bit tough as people are resisting themselves from stepping out of the houses. Hence, getting fresh fish has become quite a tough job. Fret not! We have a solution to this. You can try to replace the fish with egg in the same recipe.





Storing eggs is an easier job than getting fish. In this lockdown situation, when people are storing groceries and other basic necessities at home, getting egg anytime of the day is simple. Egg has always been an easy and hassle-free food for most of the people. It is one such food item that can easily fit in any part of a full course meal- from starter to dessert. Other than its varied culinary usage, egg has several nutritional values too. It is rich in protein, omega-3 fats, vitamins and minerals. Hence it is easily available in almost every household.





So this weekend, to spice up your isolation days, try 'dim shorshe' or creamy mustard egg curry at home. The recipe is shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. The best part is, this recipe needs very less ingredients and can be prepared quickly and easily.

Watch The Recipe Video For 'Dim Shorshe':

Also Read: Craving For Something Junk? This Crispy Aloo-Jeera Wrap Can Be A Perfect Evening Snacks













