Indian Kitchen Tips: Basic Kitchen Essentials One Must Have During The Lockdown Days

Highlights Rice and atta are the first of the basic essentials

Keep basic spices at home

Keep some basic fruits and vegetables in store

The whole world has stand still in the wake of the Covid-19 threats. India is facing a national lock-down for 21 days (till April 15, 2020) as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus warnings. Although it is advised by the Government to keep the essentials working, like groceries, medical stress etc, one must have some kitchen ingredients in store to avoid stepping out of houses for daily needs. To start with, we should see to it that there's enough supply of cooking gas and water. If not, try to keep an induction oven at home for emergency situation.





Here Is A List Of The Kitchen Essentials One Must Have At Home:

Rice and Flour:

These are the first of the basic essentials for every person to survive. Rice and flour, especially atta, are two products without which any Indian kitchen is incomplete. So try to store enough rice and atta to at least survive for two weeks.





Lentils:

Since time immemorial, dal-chawal has not only been comfort to almost every person, but also basic need for people. So, store two to three types of dals, rajma, lobia et al to get your daily dose of nutrition.





Salt and Sugar:

In very emergency situation, salt and sugar are the most essential kitchen ingredients that we must stock for cooking any dish. So store them well in air-tight boxes.





Spices:

Keep basic spices like turmeric (haldi), garlic, ginger, cumin (jeera), coriander (dhania), chillies (dry and fresh), garam masala handy. They not only add taste and aroma to your food, but also have several health benefits. For example, haldi and ginger have nutrients which strengthen our immune system.

Also Read: Make This Homemade Immunity Booster With Your Kitchen Spices Like Jeera, Dhania And More





Vegetables:

If not anything, at least try to store potato, onion and tomato, which will make your job easier in kitchen. For instance, potato can be used to prepare multiple kinds of dishes - from fries to curries.





Oil:

Store at least two packets of refined and mustard oil, which can be used to prepare any kind of dishes.





Also Read: Use Left-Over Dal And Give Your Neer Dosa A Lip-Smacking Twist





Tea and Coffee:

We all need our daily dose of booster in the morning, hence keeping tea and coffee in store is a must.





Milk Powder:

We are in such a situation where avoiding stepping out of house is need of the hour. So it is a smart decision to keep several easy to use products, which can be stored for long. It is not possible to store milk for longer time, hence one must keep at least one can of milk powder as an alternative.





Snacks:

Some ready-made food should always be stored for extreme situations. Hence, a kitchen should have some snacks like instant-noodles, biscuits and some ready to eat foods.





Fruits:

Fruits have always been touted to be the best form of handy and insta food. Store some bananas, oranges, apples and more in your refrigerator. Bananas, not only curb your hunger pangs instantly, but also boost energy; on the other hand, oranges give us our daily dose of vitamin C, which may help in fighting seasonal cold and flu.





Also Read: This Vitamin C-Rich Drink Can Help You Fight Seasonal Change Diseases





Trail Mix:

Prepare a trail mix with nuts, dry fruits et al and store at home to much during those untimely hunger pangs. Click here for an easy trail mix recipe.





Besan, Sooji, Poha:

These ingredients can be good option for you. They can be used to prepare several quick and easy dishes, which can make for light meals.





Also Read: 6 Reasons This Popular Indian Breakfast Food Is Great For You!





Remember, do not over store any item! Every person around is undergoing the same crisis situation, hence we all should be responsible with every act of ours.







