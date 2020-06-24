Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Amritsari Paneer Bhurji For A Quick, Delicious Breakfast

Paneer or cottage cheese is a rich vegetarian source of protein.

Isn't it amazing how a few chunks of paneer can sort everything - from breakfast to dinner! Paneer is a versatile ingredient which can be used to cook countless dishes. While shahi, kadhai or butter paneer can be perfect dinner or lunch options, paneer besan chilla, sandwich or bhurji are some of the most popular breakfast ideas that are wholesome and delicious! Paneer for breakfast isn't just a yummy option but a healthy one too!





Paneer is a rich vegetarian source of protein and having it in breakfast ensures we are satiated or long. According to the USDA, 100 grams of paneer contains 11 grams of protein, which keeps you satiated for long and you don't binge on other fattening foods later.





While one can pair paneer with bread or parathas, there's one dish that is immensely popular across Indian homes is paneer bhurji.





Scrambled paneer tossed with mouth-watering spices makes for this decadent dish that is loved across all age groups. And for those who love the delicious Amritsari food way too much, here's a stellar Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe that you must try at home.

Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe:

In the recipe, onion and ginger are sautéed with spices such as turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder and salt in butter and oil. These are combined with tomato, green chilies, dry ginger powder and little bit of sugar and water. Crumbled paneer is added over it and mixed well. It is an easy, simple recipe that one can prepare within 30 minutes for a wholesome breakfast. Serve it hot with a generous garnishing of coriander leaves, butter and lime on top.





Find the full recipe of Amritsari paneer bhurji here.





Try it at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.








