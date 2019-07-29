SEARCH
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Gujarati-Style High-Protein Dal Handvo On Gas Stove (Watch Video) 

Crisp on the outside and spongy soft inside, dal handvo is ideal for tea-time or breakfast.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: July 29, 2019 16:57 IST

Soak the dal in water for good 4-5 hours. It ensures that your batter is smooth

Gujarati cuisine is a treasure trove of foods that can take you by surprise with every bite. For the longest time, we have relished and spoken much about spongy dhoklas and silky khandvis. But it's time other Gujarati marvels get their due too. Dal Handvo is a delicious lentil-based snack hailing from the western side of the country. You can call it a savoury cake. Crisp on the outside and spongy soft inside, dal handvo is ideal for tea-time or breakfast. It is generally made with a mix of dals. In this recipe of mixed dal handvo, Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi has used the protein-rich combination of urad dal, toor dal, chana dal and moong dal. Protein helps fill you up. If you feel full, you are less likely to binge on anything heavy later. Protein, thus, plays an instrumental role in weight loss. But before you start loading up on handvo, you must also know that the carb quotient of the snack is also pretty high because of the white rice used, therefore, practice moderation. Consuming handvo once in a while will ensure you get good dose of protein and antioxidants. Since the batter used here is fermented, it saves you many calories too and is good for your gut. 

Cooking Tips To Make Delicious Dal Handvo

1. Soak the dal in water for good 4-5 hours. It ensures that your batter is smooth.

2. Drain the water from the dal-mix. Make sure you drain it well and then blend the dal-mix with curd for a smooth batter.

3. Keep the batter overnight in a warm place for fermentation.

The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Something's Cooking By Alpa'.  Try this at home and let us know how you like it. 

