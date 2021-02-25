Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Idli Without Idli Maker and Peanut Chutney (Watch Recipe Video)

Make soft idli without stand.

Highlights Want to make idli but don't have idli maker?

With this recipe, you can make idli easily without special stand.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

South Indian idli makes for an excellent snack or small meal. Making idli is quite easy but sambhar may take time. So if you want to make a quick idli meal, try this idli and peanut chutney combo. This recipe will teach you how to make soft and spongy idli without needing idli maker or special idli stand, and a tasty chutney made with peanuts to go with it. The peanut chutney can be further garnished with a tempering of curry leaves and mustard seeds. That's completely your choice.





Do try this amazing idli and peanut chutney recipe shared on Facebook page ‘Cooking With Reshu.'





Here's the complete recipe of idli and peanut chutney without idli stand.





Step 1 – Make idli batter. Pour equal quantities of sooji and curd in a bowl. Mix well.





Step 2 – Add salt and mix well. Add some water to make smooth batter. Cover and let it rest for some time.





Step 3 – Add some water in kadhai. Place a normal stand or even a small bowl over it when the water is heated.





Step 4 – Grease small bowls with butter or oil. Check idli batter. If it is too thick, add some water and mix well. It should not be too thick or too thin.





Step 5 – Add eno or any fruit salt in the batter. Let it activate. Mix lightly.





Step 6 – Pout batter in the bowls. Place a plate over the bowl that is kept inside the kadhai. Place the idli bowl over the plate in the kadhai. Cover and let the idli steam for 8-10 minutes.

Step 7 – Now make peanut chutney. Combine peanuts, ginger, garlic, green chilli, imly, salt and some water. Grind them to make paste.





Watch the full recipe video here:





