Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Restaurant-Style Masala Vada At Home 

Think vadas, and you instantly picture all things greasy and spicy.

Think vadas, and you instantly picture all things greasy and spicy. Vadas are enjoyed famously during tea-time, but if you ask us, we are up for them anytime of the day. They can be found on streets, they are sold in restaurants; nowadays, there are instant-mixes that can help you make these vadas in a jiffy without any fuss. It says a lot about our fixation with the snack. Vadas are also of so many kinds and trying them all is one of our foodie bucket-list items. Medu vada, kalmi vada, chana vada are some of the most popular vadas you must have heard about. Masala vada is another incredibly popular snack you must have tried at least once in your lifetime. If you have not, then fret not, because we have a recipe with the help of which you can make this delicacy in the comforts of your home. And no, this recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain does not require any instant powder either. Some good ol' besan, a few spices, some rice flour, ginger paste, green chillies, potato and you are good to go!





Masala in Hindi refers to 'spice' or 'spicy'. So if you cannot fathom a lot of heat in your snacks, you can tone down the amount of spices and chillies used in the recipe according to your taste. So what are the 'masalas' that go into this vada, you ask? The rustic mix combines the goodness of fennel seeds, mango powder, black pepper, asafoetida, ginger paste, green chillies and cilantro.

You would need some oil to fry it too. If you are conscious about your calorie intake, you can choose to air-fry these vadas too. Pair them with ketchup, mint or tamarind chutney.





Here's the recipe video of masala vada posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'.





