Indian Cooking Tips: Make Lauki Barfi Without Sugar In Just 15 Min (Watch Recipe Video)

This lauki barfi is easy to make and tastes delicious.

Highlights Lauki can be turned into a delicious sweet.

This lauki barfi is made without refined sugar but still tastes great.

Watch the quick recipe video and make this barfi at home.

Lauki, or bottle guard, is one of the healthiest vegetables, but is also one of the most contentious foods. While some swear by it for its numerous health benefits, some dismiss it out-rightly for its slight bitter taste. Since, this food abounds with nutrition, dietitians and nutritionists advise it should be included in our regular diet. This is why, we see it cooking in our households every other day. If you tried but just could not get yourself to like lauki ki sabzi, here's a great way to consume the vegetable. Lauki ki barfi is a delicious sweet that you'll surely love. It's also a smart way to get your kids to eat the vegetable without them realising what's hidden in it.





This lauki ki barfi can be made in just 15 minutes. Also, this healthy sweet is made without refined sugar and mawa. Check out the recipe video from YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' and make this refined sugar-free barfi with lauki at home.





Remember to use ripe but not overripe lauki. Peel lauki, scoop out the flesh, grate lauki and squeeze out excess water. Cook with full cream milk, condensed milk and ghee for some time. Condensed milk is naturally sweet so there's no need to add sugar. But, if you like your mithai a little sweeter, you can add sugar at this point.





That's it. Sprinkle some dry fruits and let the mixture cool down to room temperature. Then refrigerate it so that the barfi is set completely. Cut it in square shaped-pieces or of any desired shape and you'll have your healthful and lauki ki barfi ready in minutes.

For ingredients detail and method of preparation, watch the recipe video of lauki barfi:



(Also Read: How To Make Sugar-Free Grilled Almond Barfi At Home)













