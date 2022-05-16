It doesn't matter if it is a Monday or a Thursday, we foodies always face the daunting question of 'what to cook today. Juggling between work and house chores leaves us with no energy to cook something elaborate, but we do crave to eat something delicious for dinner! We have found some shortcut bhurji recipes that you can easily prepare for lunch or dinner, without any muss or fuss! Bhurji is essentially a style of preparation, where the main vegetable is finely chopped, granulated, and cooked with a host of spices. While we all have heard of paneer bhurji, these recipes shall help you make bhurjis out of palak, baingan, soya and even tofu!





5 Quick And Easy Vegetarian Bhurji Recipes You Must Try

1. Paneer Bhurji







Crumbled paneer, mixed with tomato, onion, coriander and a pool of spices, this dry sabzi works as a delicious side dish with rice, roti or paratha. You can also have it as is as a snack item or use it as stuffing for your sandwich.











Paneer Bhurji

2. Palak Bhurji

A light and fresh palak recipe with mild seasoning and some crushed paneer. Very easy and quick to cook, this palak bhurji recipe is your go-to dish for a healthy, light and easy meal. Pair it with rotis or parathas to enjoy a sumptuous meal.











Palak Bhurji





3. Baingan Bhurji







If paneer bhurji can win our hearts, why not give baingan also a chance? Baingan bhurji is quite a remarkable dish that can give close competition to baingan ka bharta. While baingan bharta is super mushy and juicy, baingan bhurji is a little crispier and drier.











Baingan Bhurji

4. Soya Bhurji







Spicy Soya Bhurji is a good low-calorie, nutritious dish that can be eaten with chapatis, or as a filling in sandwiches, samosas etc. Granulated soya is cooked in a spicy masala of onions, tomatoes, and green chillies.











Soya Bhurji





5. Tofu Bhurji







Perfect for a light lunch, tofu bhurji is a quick and easy recipe to prepare and pack for tiffin too. Grated tofu is stirred in a pool of spices and chillies such as ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, and red chilli powder along with onions and tomatoes.











Tofu Bhurji











Try out these bhurjis and let us know which one you like the most!