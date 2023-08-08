Have you ever pondered how South Indian cuisine ascended to the global stage of gastronomy? It's due to the intricate blend of spices, an explosion of flavours, and the profound sense of comfort experienced after each meal. By now, we're all familiar with the remarkable versatility and extensive culinary culture that defines this region, with each sub-region offering unique dishes that enrich the South Indian food map. Amidst the abundance of culinary choices, certain delights such as dosa, idli, and notably, medu vada, reign supreme. Crafted from lentils and an array of spices, this crispy delight serves as a hearty meal and a delightful snack - an accompaniment for sambar and chutney, or a perfect match for your evening tea and filter coffee.

Regrettably, medu vada isn't a frequent presence on the plates of fitness enthusiasts. Ever wonder why? It's largely due to the cooking technique involved: a classic medu vada necessitates deep frying to attain that characteristic golden-brown hue and satisfying crunch. However, the health benefits of lentils and spices within the dish are compromised by the additional calories introduced through deep frying. But what if we told you there's an ideal solution to this predicament? What if we introduced you to a medu vada that's nearly oil-free? Intriguing, isn't it? Stick around as we unveil the secrets behind crafting a healthier version of this beloved dish.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Prepare Medu Vada | Authentic South Indian Medu Vada Recipe:

To create this beloved South Indian delicacy, start by soaking urad dal for approximately six hours; overnight soaking is also an option. After draining the water, transform the dal into a smooth paste. Then, incorporate salt, thing and black pepper, and whisk thoroughly until the mixture turns fluffy. Finally, introduce some chopped coriander leaves, ginger, and green chilli, giving it a thorough blend.

Now, with the batter prepared, heat an ample amount of oil in a kadhai and proceed to deep fry the vadas. To ensure the classic shape, create a hole in the centre of each vada. The result? A timeless medu vada, primed for indulgence. Find the detailed recipe here.

While it's advisable to blot the excess oil from the medu vada using paper napkins and serve it piping hot if you're aiming to eliminate oil consumption entirely, consider the straightforward methods outlined below.

How To Make Medu Vada Healthy | Two Ways Of Making Medu Vada With Less Or No Oil:

Method 1: Make it an Appe Pan:

Appe or paniyaram, a beloved South Indian snack, is typically fashioned from leftover idli or dosa batter. Special appe pans, equipped with small cavities, are readily available in the market. If you have one at home, why not employ the same medu vada batter to create appe instead of resorting to deep frying? Grease the appe cavities with a touch of oil, pour in the batter, and allow it to cook. Flip the bites after a while for even cooking. Voila! A delectable and health-conscious medu vada is yours to savour.

Method 2: Air-Fry the Vada:

Thanks to technological advancements, we now have appliances that facilitate the preparation of health-conscious meals - one such appliance is the air fryer. Rather than conventional frying, opt to air-fry the medu vada. Begin by preheating the air fryer, then place a parchment paper inside. Dispense the medu vada batter onto the paper and initiate the cooking process. You can intermittently spray a light layer of oil to achieve the desired glossy texture.

Indeed, these methods offer a sumptuous experience without indulgence-associated guilt. Give them a try and relish a guilt-free plate of wholesome medu vada.