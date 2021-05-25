It's the summer season, and we are always looking for ways to cool down our bodies or eat or drink something cold and refreshing. And as we look through making food at home, the one thing which we all love to have are cold dishes and drinks. Whether it is pastries, brownies, no-bake cakes, kulfi or even frozen yoghurts, we have certainly taken a liking towards these cold items in summers. While frozen yoghurts have recently risen to people's preference, many are trying to order this dish online. But given the lockdown, we may not always get what we want.





(Also Read: Ice Cream Day: 9 Easy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes | Easy Ice Cream Recipes)





Despite the struggle to order our favourite foods, we can always also make them at home. And making frozen yoghurts, also popularly known as froyo, is an easy task.

Frozen yoghurts and ice creams are always delicious in summers





While doing our search, we came across a perfect recipe for you to easily make at home and enjoy with your family in summer. The cool, smooth and light Jamun froyo made by food vlogger 'Magic in my Food' will melt in your mouth and give a refreshing feeling to your stomach. For this recipe, you would require a bowl of Jamun (deseeded), lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, and hung curd.

Here's How To Make Jamun Froyo:

1. Take a bowl of deseeded and chopped Jamun and add it to a blender.





2. To that, add a tablespoon of lemon zest, lemon juice, honey





3. Then add half a cup of hung curd and grind the ingredients together.





4. Lastly, pour your Jamun froyo into a bowl and enjoy it after chilling it!

Watch the full recipe of Jamun Froyo here: