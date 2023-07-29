Weekends are all about waking up late, preparing a delicious breakfast, and enjoying it with family while watching your favourite series. But making a good breakfast doesn't mean spending hours in the kitchen! After all, no one likes to work after a long, tiring week. That's where a sandwich comes to the rescue. A sandwich is a universal staple, and you can never go wrong with it. In fact, it is so versatile that you have recipe options to suit your mood. On time-pressed days, just throw in some leftover sabzi between two bread slices, and you're good to go! Similarly, when you crave something exotic, just turn the pages of your cookbook and pick a fancy one to replicate. Everything can be made in under 30 minutes!

This weekend, we have a delicious egg sandwich recipe that will leave you craving for more. And guess what is so special about it! Let us spill the beans for you - this is a Japanese-style egg sandwich that is fluffy, creamy and melts in your mouth in no time. Traditionally, this dish is referred to as Tamago Sando.

What Is So Special About Tamago Sando - Japanese-Style Egg Sandwich?

Tamago Sando is a classic Japanese sandwich, with egg salad tucked between two slices of bread. Unlike a regular egg sandwich, here the yolk of a hard-boiled egg is whisked well with mayonnaise and other ingredients to get a light and creamy spread. To it, the egg white is chopped and mixed for a satisfying bite. This dish is lighter than other egg sandwiches and melts in your mouth in no time. Tamago Sando is a very popular dish in Japan, available at every convenience store across the country. It, in fact, makes for a staple meal for the locals.

How To Make Tamago Sando | Japanese-Style Egg Sandwich Recipe:

We have a recipe shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram handle. She states, "As egg-cellent as it can get - this Japanese egg sandwich will make you want to ditch every other sandwich you've had so far!" To make the dish, you need some hard-boiled eggs, white bread, spring onion, sugar, Dijon mustard or mustard sauce, kewpie mayonnaise (or you can replace it with regular mayonnaise), sugar, salt, and pepper.

Start by spreading butter on the bread slices. Then scoop out the yolk from the eggs and mix it well with the sauces and other ingredients. Stir until you get a creamy consistency. Add chopped egg whites to it and spread the mixture on a slice of bread. Press it with the other bread slice and cut the sandwich into two halves. Now, you have a delicious Tamago Sando ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Have an indulgent weekend, everyone!