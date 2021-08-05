Think of lavish meals and a mutton dish is sure to be on top of the list. From Biryani to korma, the star ingredient instantly amps up the simplest of dishes. The best part is that mutton is so flavorsome on its own that you can prepare a fairly simple recipe with minimum ingredients and it will still taste lip-smacking. Just like this simple pulao from the lands of Afghanistan, that uses a handful of ingredients but makes for an exceptional gastronomical experience. This sweet and savory pulao is sure to win your hearts and it's called the - Kabuli Mutton pulao.

A pulao is an easy to make rice dish Kabuli Mutton pulao, gets its name from Kabul in Afghanistan. It uses carrots and raisins for an underlying sweet flavor backed up by the strong aromas of whole spices and dollops of ghee to tie the dish together. It is simple yet elegant and the perfect dish to make when you want to indulge in a mutton recipe without spending hours in the kitchen. The rice is completely soaked with the flavors of the mutton stock and the meat is cooked until it is tender and falling off the bone, a sinfully decadent mutton pulao, this dish is going to be a hit every single time you make it.

Can't wait to try this? Well don't wait for long, make this easy pulao right now, read the recipe here:

How To Make Kabuli Mutton Pulao l Kabuli Mutton Pulao Recipe:

In a pressure cooker, add water, mutton pieces, whole spices, and salt. Let it cook for 4-5 whistles or until the mutton pieces are tender. In a pan add cumin, onions, ginger-garlic, garam masala, and the cooked mutton and fry for some minutes. Remove mutton, add rice and mutton stock and let them boil until rice is cooked. Once done, add the mutton pieces, garnish with caramelized carrots and onions and serve hot. For the detailed step-by-step recipe, click here.





Make this simple mutton pulao for your next grand feast or just a simple dinner at home, let us know how it turns out, in the comments below.