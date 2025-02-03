Chutney is a must-have when having an Indian meal. Whether it's lunch or dinner, a serving of it instantly makes the food taste a lot better, doesn't it? I too have a fondness for chutney and always find a reason to enjoy it with my meals. Since I'm a chutney lover, I'm always on the lookout for fun and exciting recipes. Sure, there are some go-to recipes that I absolutely love, like pudina chutney or mango chutney, but there's so much more to explore. Recently, I came across a unique chutney hailing from the land of Rajasthan, and I couldn't wait to try it out. It's called kachri ki chutney, the recipe of which was shared by Chef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram handle. Why not try it yourself and be ready to get surprised?

What Is Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney?

Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney is unlike any other you've had before. Made from a wild type of cucumber that thrives in arid regions, this chutney offers a unique blend of tangy and sour flavours. The addition of dried red chillies and garlic helps add a kick of spice to the chutney. Ready in under 15 minutes, this chutney will take the flavour of your food up a notch.

What To Pair With Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney?

Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney pairs well with just about anything. Whether you wish to have it with plain roti or a crispy paratha, it makes for the perfect companion for both. And if breads are not your go-to, feel free to savour this chutney with a serving of hot rice and any curry of your choice.

How To Make Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney | Kachri Ki Chutney Recipe

To make Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney, peel the kachri and cut it into pieces. Next, place dried red chillies on a silbatta and crush them nicely. Add garlic cloves, cumin seeds, coriander leaves, and kachri. Crush again to combine everything together. Now, heat oil in a pan and add jeera and the prepared kachri mixture. Mix well, add salt, and allow it to cook for a few minutes. Your Rajasthani Kachri Ki Chutney is now ready to be savoured.

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this flavourful chutney at home and impress your family with your culinary skills.