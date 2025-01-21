When eating oranges, most of us toss the peels without a second thought. After all, what could they possibly be good for? But did you know orange peels are incredibly versatile? From curries and soups to desserts, leftover orange peels can be turned into a variety of delicious dishes. Adding to this list is a recipe that'll amaze your taste buds: Orange Peel Chutney! Yes, those discarded peels can be transformed into a flavour-packed chutney. It's simple to make, full of zest, and pairs beautifully with almost anything. Before we dive into the recipe, let's explore why it's worth a try.

Why You Should Try Orange Peel Chutney

This chutney is unlike anything you've had before. It delivers a delightful mix of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours in one bite. The best part? You only need a few ingredients and 15 minutes to prepare it. Whether served with rice, roti, or paratha, it complements them all. Trust us, it's sure to become a family favourite - even for the kids!

Is Orange Peel Chutney Healthy?

Absolutely! Research published in the Journal of Food Chemistry & Nanotechnology highlights the amazing benefits of orange peels for skin health. Rich in flavonoids and limonoids, orange peels have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of orange peel chutney may help combat early signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Incredible, isn't it?

How To Make Orange Peel Chutney | Easy Orange Peel Chutney Recipe

This recipe, shared by Instagram user @theiyerpaati, is straightforward and fuss-free.

Roughly chop the orange peels.

Heat oil in a kadhai, then add urad dal, dried red chillies, and hing. Saute until the urad dal turns golden brown.

Add the chopped orange peels and mix well. After 2-3 minutes, add tamarind and salt. Stir thoroughly.

Cover the kadhai and let it cook for a few minutes.

Once cooled, grind the mixture in a food processor with jaggery and a little water (if needed) to form a smooth paste.

And that's it - your orange peel chutney is ready to serve and enjoy!

Tips For The Perfect Orange Peel Chutney

1. Boil The Peels

Orange peels can be naturally bitter. Boiling them for a few minutes before cooking helps reduce this bitterness, ensuring a balanced flavour.

2. Take Your Time Sauteeing

Don't rush this step! Sauteeing enhances the flavours of the ingredients, making the chutney even tastier.

3. Use Tamarind and Chillies

These ingredients add depth to the chutney's flavour. The mix of sweet and spicy is irresistible, so don't skimp on either.

Will you try this unique orange peel chutney? Let us know in the comments below!