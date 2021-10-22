It is the festive season and the next celebration on the cards is Karva Chauth. Celebrated by Hindu women in several parts of the country, the festival gained popularity thanks to the widespread and often glamorous depiction of Karva Chauth in classic Bollywood films. On this day, married women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the longevity of their husband's life and matrimonial bliss. Celebrated in states such as Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, women abstain from having food or water for the duration of the fast. However, before sunrise and after moonrise, delicacies are made to celebrate the occasion.





(Also Read: Karva Chauth 2021: When Is Karwa Chauth? Date, Moon Sighting Time, Vrat Rituals And Recipes)





Needless to say, given the fast, most women are on the lookout for recipes that are rich in flavours but can be cooked in no time. So, we have curated a list of 7 such recipes that can be cooked in 30 minutes, but still, taste divine.





1. Kuttu Khichdi





This recipe is simple and will keep you full for the entire day. Made with buckwheat, which is gluten-free, this recipe is simple and vrat-friendly. The best part — the total cook time of this recipe is just 20 minutes.

2. Gobi Paratha





Stuffed paratha is another great way to add a filling element to your meal in no time. Gobi or cauliflower paratha is a perfect pick for such an occasion. Add oodles of butter to your paratha and treat yourself before or after the fast.

3. Paneer Tikka





Paneer is a great ingredient to incorporate into your meal. Not only is it easy to cook, but it is also packed with proteins, helping you stay energetic. We recommend trying out the paneer tikka which can be made in less than 30 minutes in a microwave.

4. Aloo Chaat





Add some zing to your Karva Chauth menu by making this recipe of aloo chaat. Simple, spicy, tangy and delicious, this recipe will be a sure hit in the household.

5. Corn And Pomegranate Chaat





For those going the healthy route, we recommend trying out this chaat recipe that is simple yet healthy. Packed with nutrients, this dish is all you need to strike a balance between sweet and spicy.





6. Sindhi Tidli Dal





This dal recipe promises a plethora of flavours that are sure to make your heart happy. Simple yet yummy, this recipe can be made in just 15 minutes. You can skip the garlic if you prefer to.





7. Gehun Ki Kheer





Any festival is incomplete without a sweet dish. This Karva Chauth, go classic with a yummy kheer preparation that will have your family asking for more. Gehun ki kheer is a beautiful melange of broken wheat, milk, jaggery, and nuts.

Bookmark this list to ensure that the foodie in you has a lot to look forward to at the end of the fast.