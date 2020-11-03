Karwa Chauth 2020: A Fully Planned Karwa Chauth Dinner Menu With Recipes

Karwa Chauth 2020 falls on 4th November

The festive season is here and we cannot be more excited. After Navratri and Sharad Purnima, it is now time for Karwa Chauth, which falls on 4th November this year. Many Hindu married women observe the Karwa Chauth vrat for their husbands' health and well-being. Nowadays, many men have started observing the fast as well to accompany their wives. The fast could be a tad overwhelming for a few, since one cannot even consume a drop of water until the moonrise. But once you have seen the moon, you can have anything your heart desires; so why stick to a boring, regular fare? Here is a fully planned Karwa Chauth dinner menu with recipes to avoid the last minute fuss.





Starters For Karwa Chauth 2020





There's a gamut of snacks you can experiment with, like this hot and spicy chilli paneer dry (click here for recipe). For chaat lovers, we'd recommend this spicy aloo tikki (click here for recipe). Crispy fried aloo patty smeared with dahi and chutney is always a good idea. If you want something quick and scrummy, this gobhi 65(click here for recipe) is an excellent idea. Spice coated cauliflowers fried till golden. There, we saw you slurping.





(Also Read: When Is Karwa Chauth 2020? Significance Of Vrat And Moonrise Time Across India)

Karwa Chauth: Aloo tikki is a hit with everyone





Mains For Karwa Chauth 2020





An Indian spread is sort of incomplete without a dal delicacy; hence our recommendation for this festive season would be dal makhani (click here for recipe). The black urad recipe is a sensation of sorts across the world! You can never go wrong with this creamy crowd-puller. Fan of biryanis can try this makhani paneer biryani(click here for recipe), a tangy and luscious paneer gravy mixed with fragrant rice.





Not a fan of paneer? No problem! This spicy soya chaap curry(click here for recipe) is another treat that will make you really proud of your cooking skills. You can pair the same with rice or roti.





(Also Read: Karva Chauth 2020 (Karwa Chauth): How to Prepare For The Festival)





Karwa Chauth 2020: Dal Makhani is a popular North Indian delicacy





Desserts For Karwa Chauth 2020





Shahi tukda(click here for recipe) or a moong dal halwa(click here for recipe), both are ideal for this nippy weather. It's a good thing that they are so easy to make at home too! We'd suggest you make them both, because why not?





Here's wishing you all a very happy Karwa Chauth 2020. Try these recipes for your dinner party and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below!







