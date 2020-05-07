Ketogenic Diet: Asparagus, Broccoli And More - Know The Food Options For People Who Can't Or Don't Eat Meat

Health and fitness have been the talk of the town since years now. With number of diet programs under the sun, ketogenic diet has taken the fitness world by storm. This diet has shown a good result for number of people trying to lose weight quickly. Keto diet stresses on intake of low-carb, high-protein and high-fat food. The absence of carbs leads to a process of ketosis that burns the fat in our body. This diet generally recommends inclusion of animal products (meats, eggs), fish et al for their high protein and fat content. But what if you are vegetarian or may be someone who can't eat meat?





As per Dr. Wil Cole, author of the 'Ketotarian', eating vegetables is perfectly fine during keto diet. This busts the myth that veggies and keto diet don't go hand in hand. Rather, there are number of plat-based food items which contain low amount of carbohydrates and rich in protein and fat. He further stated that instead of meat, a person can shift his/her staple to healthy plant based fats like avocados, olives, extra virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds.





Eating wrong vegetables may be problematic, but as per expert, one must go for vegetables that are low in carb-content like dark greens, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, broccoli et al.





Dieticians also suggest that though meat, eggs and fishes are considered staple for keto diet, people should also have other sources of protein on their plates; yogurt can be a good option for the same.







