How To Make Keto Chutney Veg Tikka In Under 10 Minutes, Without Oven!

Ketogenic diet is a rage right now

Highlights Ketogenic diet restricts intake of carbs

Ketogenic diet is a high-fat and high protein diet

Ketogenic diet is mired in controversy

Ketogenic diet continues to be one of the most talked-about diets of the recent times. The diet requires to you to drastically reduce the carbohydrate intake, so that your body starts burning fats for energy. The diet has attracted a massive star following across home and abroad. From Huma Qureshi to Kim Kardashian, many actors have given a shot to keto diet. Having said that, Keto has also earned its fair share of detractors, many nutritionists have raised their reservations about the diet that does away with an important macronutrient - carbohydrates. Therefore, it is always a good idea to consult an expert first before you start keto.





(Also Read: Lazy Keto Diet For Weight Loss: What Is It And How Effective Is This Variant Of Ketogenic Diet?





If you think keto is working wonders for you, then we have a recipe that is sure to impress. This vegetarian medley tikka by food vlogger and YouTuber Jyoti Dalmia is a quick-fix for all those odd-time cravings. All you need are 10 minutes and you are done.





(Also Read: Ketogenic Diet: How To Make Keto-Friendly Cauliflower Soup At Home (Recipe Video Inside))

To make this dish, heat some ghee in a pan, then throw in some green chillies, ginger and mushroom. Saute everything together. Throw in some salt and saute it again. Then add some onions and capsicum, followed by paneer cubes. Finally add the coriander-mint chutney. Cook until everything is nicely coated and you are done. You do not need any oven or tandoor to make it. So what are you waiting for? Watch the whole recipe from 'Magic In My Food' YouTube channel.





Promoted

Watch Keto Chutney Veg Tikka Recipe:













(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



