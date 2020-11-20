SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • How To Make Keto Chutney Veg Tikka In Under 10 Minutes, Without Oven!

How To Make Keto Chutney Veg Tikka In Under 10 Minutes, Without Oven!

This vegetarian tikka comprises the goodness of paneer, mushrooms, coriander chutney and more. This entire recipe can be put together in 10 minutes that too without oven!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 20, 2020 18:15 IST

Reddit
How To Make Keto Chutney Veg Tikka In Under 10 Minutes, Without Oven!

Ketogenic diet is a rage right now

Highlights
  • Ketogenic diet restricts intake of carbs
  • Ketogenic diet is a high-fat and high protein diet
  • Ketogenic diet is mired in controversy

Ketogenic diet continues to be one of the most talked-about diets of the recent times. The diet requires to you to drastically reduce the carbohydrate intake, so that your body starts burning fats for energy. The diet has attracted a massive star following across home and abroad. From Huma Qureshi to Kim Kardashian, many actors have given a shot to keto diet. Having said that, Keto has also earned its fair share of detractors, many nutritionists have raised their reservations about the diet that does away with an important macronutrient - carbohydrates. Therefore, it is always a good idea to consult an expert first before you start keto.

(Also Read: 

If you think keto is working wonders for you, then we have a recipe that is sure to impress. This vegetarian medley tikka by food vlogger and YouTuber Jyoti Dalmia is a quick-fix for all those odd-time cravings. All you need are 10 minutes and you are done.

(Also Read: )

Newsbeep

To make this dish, heat some ghee in a pan, then throw in some green chillies, ginger and mushroom. Saute everything together. Throw in some salt and saute it again. Then add some onions and capsicum, followed by paneer cubes. Finally add the coriander-mint chutney. Cook until everything is nicely coated and you are done. You do not need any oven or tandoor to make it. So what are you waiting for? Watch the whole recipe from 'Magic In My Food' YouTube channel.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Watch Keto Chutney Veg Tikka Recipe:



Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Ketogenic DietKeto And Weight LossVegetarian Diet
High-Protein Diet: 9 Yummy Egg Recipes You Have To Try This Winter
High-Protein Diet: 9 Yummy Egg Recipes You Have To Try This Winter
Healthy Breakfast: Make Achaari Atta Cheela In Just 5 Min For Quick Breakfast
Healthy Breakfast: Make <i>Achaari Atta Cheela</i> In Just 5 Min For Quick Breakfast

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 