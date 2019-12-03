Ketogenic Diet: How To Make Keto-Friendly Cauliflower Soup At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Cauliflower is seen asan excellent substitute for white rice and maida.

Ketogenic diet has gained much traction in the world of health and nutrition. While some swear by it, there are plentiful of detractors too. Ketogenic diet requires you to cut down your carb intake completely and rely on good fats for energy. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Huma Qureshi have gone on record to say that they have tried keto; however, if you wish to move towards keto, we would recommend that you consult an expert once. Rushing into the diet could prove detrimental to your health, it is always advisable to take slow steps, eliminate carb sources with healthy substitutes.





Cauliflower is seen as an excellent substitute for white rice and maida. Not many have explored the versatility of the veggie, but the truth is that cauliflower can be used to make so much more than just your regular sabzi. You can use them to make hearty soups and broths. This keto-friendly cauliflower soup recipe by YouTuber, Sahil Makhija, may prove to be a healthy addition to your diet. It is soothing, comforting and even weight-loss-friendly. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. This soup is ideal for nippy evenings, or days you are in no mood to cook but craving something flavourful. This soulful soup is so easy to prepare that you can make it each time you are pressed for time.





Here's the recipe video of keto-friendly cauliflower soup. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



