Kilanji Recipe: A Rice And Egg-Based Dessert That Is Light And A Tasty Sweet Dish

Kilanji is a sweet dish served with banana and coconut milk.

Sometimes our heart yearns for some unique, never-tasted-before foods to please the curious foodie inside us. We have many restaurants around us to explore the unexplored food territories, but why do we normally shy away from making something at home? When it comes to cooking, most of us are set in our ways, unwilling to try something new. It could be because we don't have the right recipe or it could be because of those unseen ingredients that wouldn't be there in our kitchen. But, what if you have an easy recipe requiring common ingredients that will let you rustle up a unique dish in no time? That would be perfect, right?





So here we are with one such dessert recipe that you'll thank us for. We scoured the recipe of a rare but amazing rice and egg-based dessert, which is quite popular in the island of Lakshadweep. It is called kilanji. And, we don't have just and any random recipe, but from a seasoned chef from Lakshadweep itself.





Chef Naseer shared this superb kilanji recipe with us that can make the delicious dessert with some basic ingredients that must already be there in your kitchen. Kilanji is a thin, papery, dosa-like dessert, which is paired with banana and coconut milk to make for a wholesome sweet treat. Containing the nutritional goodness from bananas, eggs, rice and coconut milk, this dish is so filling that you can have it as a complete meal too. Not to forget the creamy and mushy features of coconut milk, banana and eggs that will make kilanji a delight to eat. For someone with a sweet tooth like us, this recipe is definitely a hit.

Here's the step-by-step recipe of kilanji with ingredients list and detailed cooking instructions.





All you have to do is grind rice and eggs together with water to make a batter. Cook thin, dosa-like base in a flat pan with the batter for about 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and serve with the accompaniment of banana slices, coconut milk and some sugar mixed together. That's it!





Kilanji recipe is so easy that there's no way you can put off making it now!







