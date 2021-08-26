Salt (or namak) is one important ingredient that our kitchen is incomplete without. A basic seasoning used in everyday cooking, salt helps bring the best out of a dish. That's not all. It is a mineral composed primarily of sodium chloride, which if taken in right amount, may have several health benefits. While there are different types of salt available in the market, what we generally consume is common salt (also called table salt). Now, let's start with what common salt is. It is a refined version of salt that is fortified with iodine. It is refined, milky white in colour and mixes seamlessly with anything you add it to.





But did you know common salts available in the market can often be adulterated? This subsequently brings up the question, how to detect the purity of common salt. Fret not, we've got you covered here. During our research, we came across two easy tips by FSSAI that will help you detect the purity of the salt you consume.





Kitchen Hacks: How To Detect Purity Of Common Salt:

Tip 1:

Stir a spoonful of sample of salt in a glass of water.

The presence of chalk will make solution white and other insoluble impurities will settle down.

(Source: https://fssai.gov.in)

Tip 2:

Take a potato and cut into 2 halves.

Apply the sample of the salts on the cut surfaces and wait for a minute.

Add two drops of lemon juice on both the samples.

If the salt is adulterated, the surface of the potato will turn blue in colour.

(Source: https://twitter.com/fssaiindia)





Much easy, right? Now, check the packet of salt in your pantry every time before using.





Eat healthy, stay fit!