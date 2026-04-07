There is no shortage of delicious paneer recipes in Indian cooking. From Kadai Paneer to Paneer Biryani, each dish offers its own unique flavours. To this list, we add another much-loved recipe-Lahori Paneer, known for its bold spice and rich gravy. At first glance, the name may sound intimidating, but the dish is surprisingly easy to prepare at home.





Lahori Paneer is made by marinating paneer cubes in spices and lightly frying them before simmering them in a tomato-onion gravy. The result is a spicy, creamy dish that works well for festive meals and dinner parties. With simple ingredients and straightforward steps, you can have Lahori Paneer ready in about 30 to 40 minutes.

What Makes Lahori Paneer Special?

Lahori Paneer is a traditional Punjabi dish that traces its roots to Lahore, Pakistan. It is known for its spicy, warming flavours and creamy texture. The dish pairs fried, spice-coated paneer with a yogurt-based tomato gravy, flavoured with aromatic whole spices such as coriander, cumin and cardamom.

The gravy is usually thick and rich, thanks to yogurt or cream. Some cooks also add cashew paste for extra depth. A final garnish of kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves), green chillies and fresh ginger gives Lahori Paneer its signature aroma and finish.





Also Read: How To Make Paneer, Yoghurt, Pickles And More From Scratch

Photo Credit: Pexels

How To Make Lahori Paneer At Home

Ingredients

For the paneer marinade

Paneer - 250 g, cut into pieces

Kashmiri red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt - to taste

For the Lahori masala

Coriander seeds - 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Black peppercorns - 6-8

Cloves - 3-4

Black cardamom - 1

For the gravy

Oil - 2 tbsp

Desi ghee - 1 tbsp

Cinnamon stick - 1 small piece

Black peppercorns - 4-5

Onions - 2, finely chopped

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Yogurt - 1/2 cup, well beaten

Fresh cream - 2 tbsp

Green chillies - 2, slit

Ginger - 1 tsp, julienned

Kasuri methi - 1 tsp, crushed

Water - as needed

Also Read: How To Make High-Protein Bombay Sandwich In Just 15 Minutes

Step-By-Step Recipe Of Lahori Paneer

Step 1: Marinate the Paneer

Place the paneer pieces in a bowl. Add Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric and salt. Mix gently so all the pieces are evenly coated. Set aside for a few minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the Spice Blend

Dry roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cloves and black cardamom in a pan. Let them cool, then grind into a fine powder. This forms the Lahori masala.

Step 3: Fry the Paneer

Heat oil in a pan and lightly fry the marinated paneer until golden on all sides. Remove and keep aside.

Step 4: Prepare the Gravy

Heat ghee in another pan. Add cinnamon and peppercorns, followed by chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until the onions turn golden. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt, and mix well.

Step 5: Add Yogurt and Paneer

Lower the heat and add yogurt, stirring continuously to avoid curdling. Add a little water, then mix in the fried paneer. Adjust the consistency as needed.

Step 6: Slow Cook and Finish

Cover and cook on low heat for about 10 minutes. Stir in cream, green chillies, ginger and kasuri methi. Give it a final mix and remove from heat.





Serve Lahori Paneer hot with naan or lachha paratha. This easy yet flavour-packed recipe is sure to impress with minimal effort.