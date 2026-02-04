Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that can be prepared in just 20 minutes by roasting semolina and combining it with a few flavourful ingredients. It's simple, comforting, and nutritious. Because it's such a classic, upma has developed many variations, and you'll find it everywhere-from restaurants to street food stalls.





However, getting the perfect bowl of upma at home can sometimes feel tricky. If you want consistently delicious results, adding a few key ingredients can make a big difference. Here are six things that can instantly improve the flavour and texture of your upma.





6 Things Make Upma Taste Better:

1. Use Ghee

While you can use any cooking oil, ghee adds a rich, warm flavour to the upma. If you prefer, you can prepare the tempering in a little oil and then drizzle ghee at the end for an extra touch of aroma.

2. Add Roasted Cashews

Upma is generally soft, so adding roasted cashews gives it a lovely crunch. If you're out of cashews, roasted peanuts are a great alternative. Both add texture and enhance the flavour.





3. Fresh Grated Coconut

Adding fresh grated coconut gives the upma a soft, natural sweetness and a light, refreshing flavour that blends beautifully with the semolina.

4. Milk for Extra Softness

A splash of milk while cooking the upma makes the texture softer, creamier, and more comforting without overpowering the original flavour.

5. Lemon Juice

A squeeze of fresh lemon juice at the end lifts the entire dish. It adds a tangy, zesty flavour that balances the richness and cuts through the starchiness.

6. Curry Leaves and Fresh Coriander

Curry leaves bring a beautiful aroma. Add them during the tempering to release their flavour. After your upma is ready, finish it with finely chopped fresh coriander for a fresh, vibrant touch.





Next time you make upma, try adding these simple ingredients. You'll end up with a bowl that's comforting, flavourful, and delicious.