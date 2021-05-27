Whether it is lunch or dinner, the one thing which our mothers always ask is what sabzi we want to eat today? Every day it's the same cycle of asking what to eat and ending up with the routine sabzis of our house. While repeating the same things every day can be boring, we try to look for new ways and recipes to turn them into a tastier version of what we usually cook. And to help you find a new recipe of your regular boring dish, we have just what you need- a fried and crispy karela and onion sabzi!





The crispy and fried karela will give you a new twist in the dish

Now we know that you must be thinking about what interesting can be done with karela? This bitter-tasting vegetable can surprise you in many ways. It is known to be low in calories and rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc and folate. This vegetable is also said to be suitable for diabetic patients, improves gut health and heart health, and aids in weight management by clarifying blood impurities.

Looking at its numerous benefits, we might have convinced you a little to eat this vegetable, but to fully convince you, we bring this yummy recipe of fried and crispy karela and onion sabzi. Shared by food vlogger 'Cooking with Reshu', this recipe is tasty, nutritious and healthy.





Karela has numerous benefits

To make this, you would require karelas, onions, tomatoes, oil, garlic, salt, chilli powder, amchur powder, coriander powder, fennel seeds, besan, green chillis and water.





First, chop your karelas and put them in a bowl. Add one tablespoon of salt into your chopped karelas and leave it on rest for 20 minutes. After that, add water to your bowl until the karela pieces fully submerge and wash the chopped vegetable. Squeeze the water out of it and put the vegetable on a plate. Take a separate pan and fill with enough oil to deep fry the karelas. Keep stirring the vegetable in every one minute and fry on a medium flame. Take out the vegetable from the oil and then add three medium roughly chopped onions till they are soft.





Take out the onions, and only keep 4-5 tablespoons of oil in your pan. In the same pan, add one tablespoon of cumin, a pinch of heeng, and five-six crushed garlic pods. Try them until they turn brown, then add pureed onion to your mix. Combine all the ingredients together. Then add one teaspoon of haldi powder, coriander powder, chilli powder, fennel seeds and besan. Mix and cook these for a while and then add one grated tomato and two green chillis in your mix. Let it cook until your tomatoes are soft, and then add one-fourth cup of water.





Add salt according to your taste, one teaspoon of amchur powder and stir until they combine. Lastly, add your fried karela and onions in this. Mix them properly and cook for additional 2 minutes on low flame. And your sabzi is ready!





Make this sabzi at your home, and let us know how does it taste!