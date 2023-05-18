Summer brings along sunny days, beach outings, and lots of outdoor activities. But the sun and sweat can take a toll on your skin, making it important to take care of your skin. We all know how the ultraviolet rays of the sun damage the skin with the appearance of black spots and ageing symptoms. While there are many over-the-counter solutions for skin repair, nothing beats the natural treatments. And by natural treatments, we are not referring to homemade face packs and creams, we are stressing on your diet. Because beauty comes from within. What you eat, reflects on your skin.





How can you protect your skin in summer?

Firstly, protecting your skin from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays is crucial. Excessive sun exposure can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and other skin problems. Applying sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) is a must. Another effective way to support your skin health is by following a good diet, as proper nutrition plays an important role in maintaining skin vitality.

Mirroring our thoughts, dietitian Gagan Sidhu suggested some common food options that you can easily stock in your kitchen in the summer. She revealed 6 foods that can help you get glowing skin throughout the season.





Here're 6 Food To Keep In The Kitchen For Glowing Skin In Summer:

1. Pudina Chutney

Pudina (mint) is a natural coolant that keeps our body safe from excessive heat. It also keeps the digestion system running smoothly, which contributes to keeping skin free from acne. You can make pudina chutney and store it in a glass jar in the refrigerator, and it will stay fresh for up to 10 days. Click here for an easy recipe for pudina chutney.

Makae fresh pudina chutney with green mint leaves.

2. Green Chillies

This may have come as a surprise if you are confusing it with red chillies. Yes, red chillies produce heat in the body and no, green chillies don't. In fact, green chillies cool down our bodies from within. So keep adding green chillies to your sabzis or make this green chilli chutney to pair with your meals.

3. Amla Murabba

Amla, as we all know, is quite bitter in taste. Owing to its various health benefits, health experts advise consuming it regularly. Its high vitamin C content maintains skin health and prevents summer-related skin issues. A great way to eat amla is by making its murabba. This recipe of amla murabba sweetens amla and cuts its bitterness. But make sure to add jaggery or mishri instead of refined sugar.

Amla is also known as gooseberry.

4. Gond Katira

Gond Katira is a natural gum used as a stabilising agent to thicken foods like desserts, mayonnaise and sauces. You can get it from your local food stores. Nutritionist Gagan Sidhu suggests having it early morning on an empty stomach by soaking two spoons in water the night before and blending it well before drinking the water.

5. Watermelon

Our favourite summer fruit is excellent for hydrating not just the body but also our skin. It is high in water content that provides moisture to our skin to keep it supple. You can also consume watermelon seeds to get glowing skin in summer.

Watermelon is naturally cooling and refreshing to consume. Photo Credit: iStock

6. Gulukand Milk

Gulukand has incredible cooling properties to keep your gut, skin and hair healthy in summer. Gagan Sidhu suggests adding two spoons of gulukand to milk and having it every, any time of the day.





Don't let the summer heat ruin your skin. Instead, bask in the glory of the bright and cheerful sun with your glowing skin.