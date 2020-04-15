Lockdown Cooking: 5 Interesting Kebab Recipes To Try At Home

The word kebab is derived from an Arabic word 'Cabob' which means to burn or char.

The nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic has led us all into our kitchen to satiate our delicious food cravings. With our favourite restaurants and eateries shut, there's no other way than to cook our favourite dishes at home. While those rich and luscious curries such as butter chicken or kadhai paneer can be tried at home, some of our most favourite kebabs seem like a far-fetched dream.





A lovely platter of juicy, succulent kebabs are delight across all age groups and are an instant hit in a room full of people. The smoky, char-grilled aroma with a melt-in-mouth texture can easily get us hooked. Be it a succulent meat kebab or the juicy vegetable ones, when cooked to perfection in a pool of spices, kebabs can rule the table at any given time. And if you thought you cannot relish the goodness at home, you've mistaken! Here are 5 interesting kebab recipes that you can try at home during the lockdown.





Here Are 5 Interesting Kebab Recipes To Try At Home

Nadru is basically lotus stem that is used across Indian cuisine to cook multiple delicious dishes. In this unique recipe, nadru is boiled with Bengal gram until tender, mixed with a myriad of spices and pan seared till golden brown. This can be a great snack to munch on when served with a tangy chutney of your choice. Find the recipe here.

Chapli kebabs are said to have originated in Peshawar, now in present day Pakistan. It is made by mincing fine meat with onion, tomatoes, black pepper and coriander seeds, and has a bit of chewy texture. The name comes from the flat look that they have and goes best with naans and parathas.Find the recipe here.





Yes, you can actually make succulent kebabs out of papaya too! Wholesome, delicious and very simple, raw papaya kebabs are made with a mix of grated and peeled papaya and potatoes with a host of spices, fried till perfect golden and caramelised. It is best served with a tangy plum chutney. Find the recipe here.





Soft, succulent and utterly delicious, cream cheese kebabs are a tantalising mix of hung curd, paneer, cranberries and a whole lot of spices and dry fruits. They are deep fried and served with a warqi paratha. Find the recipe here.





Roasted and ground pumpkin paste stuffed inside round paneer pieces, coated with a cream mixture and deep fried to crispy golden. Chandani kebabs will surprise you with a burst of flavours that comes with each melt-in-mouth bite. Find the recipe here.





Try these unique kebab recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







