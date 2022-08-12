The most awaited long weekend is here, and we can't wait to do all the things that we want to. While some have already left for trips, others are still at their homes. And if you are also at your home, how about celebrating this long weekend with some delicious food!? Food has always been a big part of all kinds of celebrations. So, for this long weekend, here we have some quick and easy snack recipes to make. The recipes that we bring you today are a mix of various flavours and will leave you drooling. Check them out below:





(Also Read: Prawn Pakoda, Fish Pakoda And More: 7 Seafood Snacks That'll Be Ready Under 20 Minutes)

Here we have 7 recipes for the long weekend:

Here is our version of the traditional batter-fried fish, which is simple to make and takes just a few minutes to prepare. The fish is battered with maida and parsley and seasoned with only salt and pepper. This dish is frequently served with chips and is all things delicious!





These potatoes are a yummy food that you can make at home. All you need to make potato bites at home are potatoes, rice flour, garlic, and red pepper flakes. These potato bites are a big hit with everyone.





Bruschetta is a classic Italian appetiser made with bread, tomatoes and cheese. However, you can experiment with it as per your liking. Tandoori chicken bruschetta strikes the ideal mix between juicy, flavourful tandoori chicken on top and crunchy, toasted bruschetta underneath. Chicken lovers must try out this recipe!





The cheese balls are one of our all-time favourite cheesy snacks. This little snack can brighten our day since it is filled with liquid cheese. This recipe is super simple to make. When you pair it with a fiery schezwan sauce, it becomes even more indulgent!





(Also Read: Andhra-Style Beans Kudumulu: A Scrumptious Steamed Rice Cake For A Healthy Snack)











5. Onion rings





An outside layer of crunch is created around onion rings by coating them in a seasoned batter and deep-frying them until they are crisp. Sour cream or barbecue sauce are typical accompaniments to onion rings.

Momos are a super popular recipe across the nation. We have a range from tandoori momos and fried momos to chocolate and cheese momos, and the best part is that both kids and adults adore this tasty treat. Try it out today!





This well-liked party appetiser is a specialty of Hyderabad. You can eat one mutton shami kebab after another without wanting to stop because they are incredibly delicate and light. Plus, their spicy taste is incredible to relish! Don't forget to pair it with spicy chutney.











So, this long weekend, do try out these yummy recipes and let us know which one was your favourite!









