The weekend is here and so is the time to go on a bingeing spree. During this time, we devour yummy dishes to our heart's content, without any diet thoughts in mind. Besides, we love experimenting in our kitchens as well. We love preparing elaborate brunch meals, indulging dinners and sinful snacks during the weekends. And if you are a non-vegetarian, meat is a must on the menu. Agreed? Here, we bring you a special mutton recipe that is easy, delicious and tug at heartstrings. It's the mutton madras curry. From the very name, one can easily understand that this dish finds its origin in a Tamil kitchen. Let's find out more about the dish.





What Defines A Madras Curry?

The word Madras refers to the use of a particular kind of curry powder, usually available in Chennai. It is a hot and spicy curry, prepared with a thick red-coloured sauce. You will also find a hint of tanginess in the dish, thanks to the imli and methi added to it. In this recipe, the meat is not marinated; instead, it is cooked with roasted spices.





Now, you might wonder, what is so different between a regular curry and a Madras curry? Well, here we have an easy answer for the same.





What Is The Difference Between Curry And Madras Curry?





The main difference between the dishes is the level of heat. The addition of curry powder to Madras curry makes the dish spicier than usual. This further changes the colour of the dish and makes it darker.

Mutton Madras Curry Recipe: What Is Mutton Madras Curry Made Of?

To start with, heat some oil in a pan and roast coriander, pepper, fennel and red chillies. Transfer into a bowl. In the same pan, fry desiccated coconut and grind everything into a smooth paste. Make another set of masala pate with green chillies, garlic and ginger to the paste.





Heat some more oil in a pan, add cinnamon and onion and fry till it turns golden brown. Add mutton and fry till it turns brown. To it add green chilli paste and red chilli paste and cook well. Add tomato and cook till it becomes mushy.





Finally, add salt as per taste and some hot water and pressure cook for 10 minutes. And you have the delicious mutton madras curry ready to be relished. Click here for the full recipe of Madras curry.





Serve it hot with steamed rice and enjoy a wholesome weekend lunch. And don't forget to let us know how you liked the recipe. Enjoy your meal!