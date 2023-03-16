The sun is shining bright outside and we are making multiple rounds to our refrigerator to grab chilled water, drinks and desserts to beat the heat. Wait, do you also spot the new supply of bright summer fruits sitting pretty on the shelves? Grab them too. Summer fruits like watermelon and muskmelon are high in water content, which hydrates and refreshes you. Here, we are going to introduce you to a special watermelon shake, which is not just cooling, but also great for weight loss! What's more? This drink will also get you clear and glowing skin.





Also Read: Weight Loss: Is Exercise More Important Than Diet? Expert Reveals

Does watermelon burn belly fat and helps with weight loss?

"Because 90% of a watermelon's weight is water, it's one of the best fruits to eat if you're trying to lose weight. A 100-gram serving contains only 30 calories. It's also a great source of an amino acid called arginine, which has been shown to help burn fat quickly, reveals dietitian Shikha Kumari in a post on her Instagram page 'dietitian_shikha_kumari'. She also reveals that watermelon contains vitamins A and C, which are great for skin as well as hair health. "Vitamin C helps your body make collagen, a protein that keeps your skin supple and also your hair strong," she adds.

In the same post, Shikha Kumari shared the recipe for the watermelon shake that she claimed to be ideal for summer weight loss and to get glowing skin. The 3-ingredient watermelon shake is refreshing, hydrating and fabulous for breakfast or a post-workout snack.





Also Read: Summer Special: 5 Cucumber Recipes Under 15 minutes To Beat The Heat

How To Make Watermelon Shake For Weight Loss I Watermelon Shake Recipe For Healthy Skin:

To make this hydrating drink, cut the watermelon into cubes and put two cups of cubed watermelon in a blender, along with coconut water, a bunch of mint leaves, and black salt to season it. Pulse and blend till you get a well-blended and smooth drink. Add ice cubes if you want to and serve right after it's made.





This watermelon shake is perfect for the summer season. It cools you down, hydrates you, and satisfies your hunger. The bonus is quick weight loss and beautiful skin. And it's not just this one recipe you should add to your diet, we have more such summer drinks recipes that are known to aid weight loss. Click here to get recipes.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)